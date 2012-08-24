EDINBURGH Aug 24 Elisabeth Murdoch said on Friday she had no ambition to succeed her father Rupert as head of his News Corp global media empire.

"I have really absolutely no ambition for a top job (as head of News Corp)," she said.

Her comments came in a question and answer session the morning after she used a keynote speech to attack her brother, James, previously seen as the most likely Murdoch to take over as head of News Corp, and to praise the values of her father.