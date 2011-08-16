* Ex-royal reporter says hacking was widespread practice
* Points finger at former spokesman for British PM Cameron
* Parliamentary committee likely to recall James Murdoch
By Kate Holton and Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, Aug 16 Many senior executives at Rupert
Murdoch's News of the World knew about phone hacking at the
British tabloid, according to a 2007 letter written by a
reporter which contradicts James Murdoch's denials and drags
Britain's prime minister back into the scandal.
The claims put new pressure on James Murdoch, who runs News
Corp's (NWSA.O) European operations, and further hurt his
chances of succeeding his father, Rupert, as chief executive.
In a letter written four years ago in an appeal against his
dismissal from the tabloid, former royal reporter Clive Goodman
said the practice of hacking was openly discussed until the
then-editor Andy Coulson banned any reference to it.
Coulson, who has repeatedly denied all knowledge of the
practice, went on to become the official spokesman for Prime
Minister David Cameron, a move which took the affair into the
political arena and forced the government to turn on Rupert
Murdoch after years of courting his favour.
"This practice was widely discussed in the daily editorial
conference, until explicit reference to it was banned by the
Editor," the Goodman letter said, published as part of a
parliamentary investigation into hacking. "Other members of
staff were carrying out the same illegal procedures."
Goodman, who was jailed in 2007 along with private
detective Glenn Mulcaire, said he had been told he could keep
his job if he agreed not to implicate the newspaper -- but was
fired nonetheless after being sentenced to prison.
The committee investigating the hacking scandal said on
Tuesday it would probably recall the younger Murdoch to give
further evidence after receiving the Goodman letter and
statements from other parties which contradicted his previous
testimony.
"I think it is very likely that we will want to put those
points to James Murdoch," said committee head John
Whittingdale, adding that it was unlikely to recall Rupert
Murdoch.
Tom Watson, the parliamentarian who has most doggedly
pursued the scandal, told Sky News it could be months if not
years before the full picture of what had happened at the
newspaper emerged. "If this letter is accurate, the whole
foundation of the company's defence collapses," he said.
Allegations of widespread hacking at News Corp's British
newspaper arm, and in particular reports that journalists had
used investigators to hack in to the voicemails of murder
victims, sparked an uproar in Britain that dominated global
headlines for almost the whole of July.
It forced the company to close the 168-year-old News of the
World, drop its most important acquisition in decades -- the
$12 billion purchase of BSkyB BSY.L -- and accept the
resignation of two of its most senior newspaper executives.
Two of Britain's most senior police officers also quit over
their failure to properly investigate the scandal and 12 people
have been arrested.
"The Prime Minister took no action and looked the other way
amid these allegations that he had brought someone aware of
criminal activity into 10 Downing Street," opposition leader Ed
Miliband said in a statement.
"Every new bit of evidence shows how catastrophic his
judgement was."
Jonathan Tonge, politics professor at Liverpool University,
said Cameron's credibility had been damaged at a time when he
is striving to fix what he calls Britain's "broken society"
following riots and looting in a string of cities last week.
"He's made a lot of worthy pronouncements about wanting to
mend a broken society yet he's managed to appoint someone who
presided over a paper that operated in the most amoral sense
it's possible to conceive of," he said. "That doesn't look
good."
NO DENIAL
News International, the British newspaper wing of the News
Corp media empire, did not deny the accusations made by
Goodman.
"We recognise the seriousness of materials disclosed to the
police and parliament and are committed to working in a
constructive and open way with all the relevant authorities,"
it said in a statement.
The most damaging aspect for James Murdoch within the
evidence was the assertion by Tom Crone, the former top legal
officer at News International, that he had told Murdoch in 2008
about an email that revealed widespread hacking.
Murdoch has said he did not know about the email when he
approved a large payout to English soccer executive Gordon
Taylor, who sued the paper -- Britain's most popular Sunday
tabloid until its demise -- over phone hacking.
Crone and Colin Myler, editor of the News of the World
until it was shut down in July, had already publicly disputed
Murdoch's denial, but Crone elaborated on Tuesday, saying they
had only made the large payout because of the email.
The email had also been seen by Taylor's lawyers.
"Since the 'for Neville' document was the sole reason for
settling and, therefore, for the meeting (with James Murdoch),
I have no doubt that I informed Mr Murdoch of its existence, of
what it was and where it came from," he said.
James Murdoch in his written statement said he had no
recollection of the "for Neville" email. The letter will also
make difficult reading for Les Hinton, one of Rupert Murdoch's
most senior and loyal executives who quit over the scandal in
July.
Though the younger Murdoch had long been seen as a
successor to his father, mounting claims of a cover-up could
ruin his chances of running the $50 billion media conglomerate.
Rupert Murdoch told investors last week he still has full
confidence in his son.
The Goodman letter was also sent to Hinton, who appeared
just four days later before the select committee and said he
had not seen any evidence to suggest the hacking involved
anyone else at the newspaper.
The claims and counter claims delivered on Tuesday added to
an already-murky picture of who knew what at News Corp.
James Murdoch was not overseeing the newspaper when the
alleged offences occurred but he has been accused of trying to
bury the extent of the problem.
For Prime Minister Cameron, the damage is by association.
He repeatedly defended Coulson after hiring him as his
spokesman and denied accusations that the appointment was
designed to secure Murdoch's support.
He has said he will apologise if it transpires that Coulson
lied over what he knew about hacking.
