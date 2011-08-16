LONDON Aug 16 The head of a UK parliamentary committee investigating phone hacking at a News Corp paper said it would likely recall James Murdoch in person after receiving further statements that cast doubt on his previous testimony.

"In due course when we have all of the information that we've requested we may well wish to put further questions to James Murdoch," John Whittingdale told reporters after receiving written evidence from two of Murdoch's former colleagues, and Murdoch himself.

The two men had previously contradicted information that James Murdoch gave to the committee in July at a hearing into the hacking allegations at the News of the World tabloid. He said differences remained over their accounts of events at the newspaper.

Whittingdale said the committee was unlikely to recall 80-year-old Rupert Murdoch.

(Created by Kate Holton)