* Lawyer mounts forceful defence of Murdoch
* Denies mogul lied to inquiry or had "selective amnesia"
* Says there is no evidence to suggest backroom deal done
LONDON, May 14 Rupert Murdoch did not ask
Margaret Thatcher to bend the rules to allow him to buy the
Times of London in 1981, one of his lawyers said on Monday,
dismissing theories of a deal as "science fiction".
Lawyer Rhodri Davies said the media mogul had nothing to
hide and rejected as baseless an accusation that Murdoch was
suffering from "selective amnesia" when he said he had
forgotten a 1981 meeting with the former British prime minister.
"The suggestion that he must be lying is not an argument or
a theory based on evidence, but a conviction," Davies told an
inquiry into press ethics, whose lead prosecutor Robert Jay made
the accusation last week.
"In the absence of any such evidence, Mr Jay opened up
instead what one can only describe, with respect, as a science
fiction theory, that deals were done not expressly but through
implied messages," he said.
Murdoch's acquisition of the Times is considered by some
critics as a paradigm of how he exercises political influence,
allegedly promising the support of his tabloids for politicians
in exchange for their supporting his often controversial
business deals.
Last month, documents handed to the inquiry showed that a
British government minister had given highly sensitive
information to News Corp executives to help the company's
intended $12 billion acquisition of BSkyB.
The minister, Jeremy Hunt, has denied giving News Corp
special treatment and is resisting opposition calls for his
resignation. A senior aide to Hunt resigned the day after the
documents were read out in court.
News Corp was forced to drop its bid for the pay-TV operator
after a phone-hacking scandal at its News of the World tabloid
spiralled out of control last July when it was revealed that it
had hacked the voicemail of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler.
Relations between Prime Minister David Cameron's coalition
and Murdoch have noticeably cooled since then, and the Murdoch
press has become aggressive in its criticism of the government.
REBUTTAL
Davies said there was no evidence of either an explicit or
an implicit deal with Thatcher, whom Murdoch publicly admired,
and mocked prosecutor Jay's suggestion last week that a deal
could have been done without anything being said.
"Deals cannot be done by telepathy," he told the Leveson
Inquiry, a judge-led probe into press ethics that was ordered by
Cameron at the height of the phone-hacking scandal last July.
"This is the stuff of fantasy," he said. "The sophisticated
and powerful people Mr Jay identifies know better than to commit
their political and commercial capital without a clear
definition of what they are getting in return."
Murdoch's News Corp bought the Times and the Sunday
Times in 1981 from Canada's Thomson Corporation, which had
threatened to shut down the titles for good after a bitter and
long-running dispute with labour unions.
The deal with Murdoch, who already owned the Sun and the
News of the World and beat other potential suitors including
media tycoon Robert Maxwell, was never referred to Britain's
Monopolies and Mergers Commission.
Davies said Murdoch had been willing for the matter to be
referred but that there had been no time because the Thomsons
had refused to extend their deadline for shutting the
newspapers.
Murdoch discussed his proposed acquisition with Thatcher at
the prime minister's country residence, Chequers, during a
private lunch meeting that was only revealed in March of this
year to have taken place.
He has said he has no recollection of the meeting, which
took place less than three weeks before the acquisition was
agreed.
"Could an intimate lunch at Chequers really have been
forgotten?" prosecutor Jay asked in a submission to the Leveson
Inquiry last week. "One does at least have to ask whether this
is selective amnesia."
Davies called this a "desperate assertion" and accused Jay
of making up a story to support his theory of underhand deals,
since there was no evidence to support it.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)