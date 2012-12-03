* Robert Thomson named CEO of new publishing company
* Entertainment assets to be called Fox Group
* The Daily to cease publication on Dec. 15
Dec 3 Rupert Murdoch is keeping the News Corp
name for his new publishing company in a nod to the
important role that newspapers have played in building his media
empire.
"Many of you know that a belief in the power of the written
word has been in my bones for my entire life," Murdoch, News
Corp's chairman, wrote in a memo to employees obtained by
Reuters.
"I witnessed the hunger people had for well-written,
thoroughly observed stories ... stories that provide not just
information, but insight. That hunger is alive and well today;
my personal mission is to serve and satisfy the human need for
insight as well as I possibly can."
News Corp announced details of the separation of the two
companies on Monday, and confirmed that Robert Thomson will be
chief executive of the new publishing company, effective Jan. 1.
Thomson, a Murdoch confidant, is currently the managing
editor of the Wall Street Journal and editor in chief of its
publisher Dow Jones & Co.
The company that will encompass the entertainment assets
will be called the Fox Group.
The details of the proposed split point to a sweep of the
executive ranks -- including the head of its British newspaper
arm-- and the demise of News Corp's digital-only newspaper, The
Daily.
The publication of The Daily's application for Apple's
iPad will end on Dec. 15, but the brand will "live on
in other channels," the company said in a statement.
Jesse Angelo, founding editor of The Daily, will become
publisher of the New York Post, while Greg Clayman, publisher of
The Daily, will oversee the company's digital strategy.
Other key executives who will play a role in the publishing
company include Paul Cheesbrough, who will continue as chief
technology officer, and Bedi Ajay Singh, the president of MGM
Studios, who will become chief financial officer.
Gerard Baker, deputy editor in chief, will succeed Thomson.
The company did not name the News Corp board members.
As previously announced, Murdoch will serve as chairman of
both companies. At Fox Group, Chase Carey will be president and
chief operating officer, while James Murdoch will continue as
deputy chief operating officer.
In June, News Corp announced it would separate its
publishing and entertainment assets in a process likely to occur
by early summer.
News Corp shares rose 1.2 percent to $24.93 on Monday.