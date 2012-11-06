By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES Nov 6 Television advertisers appear cautious in their spending for the final months of the year, News Corp Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey said on Tuesday.

The London Olympics on NBC grabbed a large share of third-quarter ad spending, Carey said, but the fourth quarter of 2012 will be "a bit better" for News Corp.

"I think you've got a market that is pretty reserved and pretty cautious," Carey told analysts after the company reported its quarterly results.

"I think markets overall are OK, not great," he said.