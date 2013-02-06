Feb 6 News Corp reported higher quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday on strong growth at its cable networks.

The media conglomerate, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, said revenue rose 5 percent to $9.43 billion for the quarter that ended in December.

Net income was $2.38 billion or $1.01 per share, compared with $1.06 billion or 42 cents per share in the same period a year ago.