Sept 20 News Corp, the publishing
company controlled by Rupert Murdoch, reported on Friday that
annual revenue grew 2.7 percent to almost $8.9 billion on a rise
in circulation and subscription revenue.
Net income for the fiscal year ending June 30 was $506
million, or 87 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.1
billion, or $3.58 per share, in the previous year.
News Corp split from the entertainment properties controlled
by Murdoch at the end of June. Its businesses include newspapers
The Wall Street Journal and The Times of London, book publisher
HarperCollins, education company Amplify, and pay-TV and digital
stakes in Australia.
The movie studio, TV and cable holdings are now part of 21st
Century Fox.
Advertising revenue, which makes up half of total revenue,
fell almost 9 percent to $4.3 billion.
The News Corp split occurred as newspapers, one of its major
assets, have experienced challenges across the globe as
advertisers have shifted more of their dollars away from print
and toward digital.
For the fiscal fourth quarter ending June, News Corp
reported a 10 percent rise in revenue to $2.3 billion and a loss
of $1.1 billion due to a $1.4 billion impairment charge.
In May, the company said it would write down the value of
its Australian and U.S. publishing assets by up to $1.4 billion
and take a charge for the quarter ending June 30.