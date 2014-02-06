By Jennifer Saba
Feb 6 News Corp, publisher of the Wall
Street Journal, reported a 4 percent decline in quarterly
revenue on weaker advertising at its newspapers, but cost cuts
helped push profit well ahead of analysts forecasts.
Shares in News Corp rose 4 percent in after-hours trading
after closing at $16.02 on Thursday.
This is the second quarter that News Corp, whose chairman is
Rupert Murdoch, has reported results as a stand-alone company
after separating from its entertainment and TV properties now
known as 21st Century Fox.
While News Corp beat expectations, it faces challenges
besetting other newspaper publishers as advertisers pull back
spending and readers favor smartphones over print.
"We are determined to be disciplined about costs, determined
to be leaders in an increasingly digital world, and determined
to take carefully calculated risks," News Corp Chief Executive
Robert Thomson said during a call with analysts.
Thomson and other executives shed some light on the abrupt
departure of former Dow Jones CEO Lex Fenwick in the wake of a
sharp drop in sales at its enterprise business.
Dow Jones institutional revenue, which includes its products
like Newswires and news database Factiva, fell $17 million in
the quarter from a year earlier. Executives did not break out
the total number.
Thomson noted that Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street
Journal, is reviewing its strategy after Fenwick took a risky
bet on a new product called DJX, a Web-based platform that
bundled Dow Jones products with a rigid pricing structure.
"These decisive actions were taken following an intensive
assessment of the state of the business which made quite clear
to us the need for prompt action," Thomson said, later noting
that enterprise segment is "core" to News Corp.
Thomson Reuters , which reports earnings on
Feb. 12, competes with Dow Jones in providing news and financial
data.
Along with the Journal, News Corp also publishes newspapers
including the Times of London and The Australian, and owns book
publisher HarperCollins, Australian pay-TV and digital real
estate stakes, as well as education company Amplify.
News Corp said that revenue at its News and Information
Services fell 9 percent to $1.6 billion on soft advertising and
subscription sales. Australian newspaper properties have been
especially challenged; their advertising revenue plunged 20
percent in the quarter. But News Corp said those declines were
moderating.
Advertising revenue at the Wall Street Journal declined in
the low to mid single digits. By comparison the New York Times,
which reported earnings earlier on Thursday, saw a 1 percent
drop in ad revenue.
For the quarter ending December, News Corp said revenue was
$2.24 billion, in line with analysts' estimates of $2.22
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $151 million, or 26 cents per share, from
$1.4 billion or $2.42 per share. The year-ago quarter included a
gain related to its acquisition of Foxtel and Fox Sports in
Australia.
Adjusted EPS of 31 cents was well above analysts' forecast
of 20 cents.