* Q4 revenue $2.14 bln vs estimated $2.19 bln
* Earnings $0.07/share vs est $0.05/share
* Shares rise 4 pct in extended trading
(Adds analyst comment, conference call details; updates shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Aug 12 News Corp reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by
cost cuts in its news and information services business that
includes Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal.
Shares of the company, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, rose
about 5.5 percent in extended trading.
News Corp said it was reviewing strategic options for
Amplify, its flagship digital education brand. Chief Executive
Robert Thomson said on a call with analysts that the company was
in the final phase of talks with a potential acquirer for the
business.
"We and most investors had basically written off Amplify,"
Macquarie Research analyst Timothy Nollen told Reuters.
The news would likely be taken positively because it shows
that "they tried hard and that they've given up," Nollen said.
The company recorded an impairment charge of $371 million
related to its digital education business.
News Corp, whose revenue is largely dependent on its
newspaper holdings in the United States, Australia and Great
Britain, has been diversifying its business as readers shift to
digital media and newspapers advertising revenue slides.
The company kicked off in June a major reorganization
including job cuts at Dow Jones.
Revenue at the news and information business fell 10 percent
in the fourth quarter. But investors were upbeat about the
company's core business.
"People think that video killed the radio star and the
Internet killed the newspaper star," said Bill Smead, CEO of
Smead Capital Management that owns about 2.2 million shares of
News Corp.
"The brands that are owned by News Corp produce well-written
words and well-made content, (so) the distribution system won't
end up mattering that much," Smead said.
As part of its shift, News Corp has seen strong growth in
its digital real estate business, which include U.S. website
realtor.com and a stake in Australian REA Group.
Revenue in its book publishing business, which includes
HarperCollins Publishers, rose 8 percent in the fourth quarter.
Revenue from digital real estate services rose 67 percent.
Total revenue fell 2 percent to $2.14 billion, missing the
average analyst estimate of $2.19 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss available to the company's stockholders was $379
million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30,
compared with a profit of $12 million, or 2 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share, above
the estimated 5 cents.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Don Sebastian and Bernard Orr)