Aug 7 News Corp, publisher of the Wall
Street Journal, reported a 3 percent decline in quarterly
revenue as advertising sales remained weak and subscription
income fell.
Net income available to the company's shareholders was $12.0
million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June
30 compared with a loss of $1.12 billion, or $1.94 per share,
year earlier.
Revenue fell to $2.19 billion from $2.26 billion.
The results mark the first full year since News Corp
controlling shareholder Rupert Murdoch separated his publishing
assets from his entertainment and cable TV businesses, which are
now housed in 21st Century Fox Inc.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore and Jennifer Saba in New
York; Editing by Ted Kerr)