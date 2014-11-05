(Details revenue, shares)
Nov 5 News Corp, publisher of the Wall
Street Journal, reported quarterly revenue and profit above
estimates, helped by higher sales at its book publishing and
online real estate businesses.
Shares of the company rose 4 percent in extended trading.
Along with from the Journal and the New York Post, News
Corp's properties include the Australian newspaper, book
publishers HarperCollins and Harlequin Enterprises, stakes in
Australian pay-TV and digital real estate businesses, and
education company Amplify.
Revenue from book publishing - which accounts for about 19
percent of total revenue - rose about 24 percent to $406 million
in the first quarter, helped by higher book sales at its
HarperCollins unit.
Revenue from digital real estate services also rose 24
percent. Real estate brokers are expected by analysts to spend
$14 billion on online advertising in 2014, of which News Corp's
Move unit is expected to corner about 2 percent.
In September, the company said it will buy Move Inc
, the owner of property websites such as realtor.com,
for about $950 million to expand its digital business as print
advertising dwindles.
Revenue at the news and information unit, which holds
newspaper and online assets, fell about 3 percent, hurt by lower
advertising and subscription sales, but overall company revenue
rose 4 percent to $2.15 billion.
Net income available to the company's shareholders was $65
million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept.
30, compared with a loss of $27 million, or 5 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents per share.
Analysts expected a profit of 3 cents per share on revenue
of $2.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $15.30 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday. They have fallen about 15 percent this year.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)