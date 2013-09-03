Uber's head of AI Labs steps down after four months
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
Sept 3 News Corp said it sold its Dow Jones Local Media Group, which includes eight daily and 15 weekly newspapers, to a unit of Fortress Investment Group LLC.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
GateHouse Media, the local newspaper chain owned by Fortress, will manage the Dow Jones Local Media Group, which includes The Herald and The Mail Tribune, News Corp said.
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.