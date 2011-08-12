* Lawsuits challenge board's role over hacking scandal
* Claims include breaches of fiduciary duty
* Securities laws favor defendants -experts
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Aug 11 News Corp (NWSA.O)
shareholders angry over the hacking scandal engulfing Rupert
Murdoch's media conglomerate face an uphill fight trying to
hold company executives and directors responsible in court.
In the nearly six weeks since the scandal erupted,
shareholders have seen roughly $5 billion of market value
disappear -- a sum that had been more than twice as large prior
to News Corp's report on Wednesday of solid second-quarter
Despite the losses and Murdoch's telling the British
Parliament that he wanted phone hacking victims to know he was
"completely and deeply sorry," legal experts said investors would
have a difficult time prying any damages from company management
"That is pushing a big rock up a very steep hill," said
James Cox, a securities law professor at Duke University.
The lawsuits are known as derivative complaints, filed on
behalf of News Corp against its directors and officers. Because
News Corp is incorporated in Delaware, that state's law will
apply to many claims.
But in recent years, Delaware court rulings have been
unfriendly to shareholders who question management's business
judgments, highlighted by a 2009 decision in a case against
Citigroup Inc (C.N) officials over the subprime mortgage
meltdown.
"Delaware law doesn't allow you to say this corporation got
into trouble and now we're going to look back and say, 'Gee,
the directors saw it coming,'" said Jill Fisch, a professor at
the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
BLIND EYE
News Corp shareholders have alleged that company directors
were aware of the extent of the phone hacking in Britain, which
resulted in last month's closing of the 168-year-old News of
the World newspaper, or turned a blind eye to it.
They say Murdoch's alleged control over the board in part
may explain the directors' inattention or reticence to act.
According to the complaints, the scandal has cost News Corp,
forcing it to abandon its bid to take full control of pay-TV
company British Sky Broadcasting Plc BSY.L, and opening it up to
investigations including an FBI probe.
So far, at least three lawsuits have been filed in
Manhattan federal court and one in Delaware Chancery Court.
In addition, shareholders who in March sued News Corp
officials in Delaware over its alleged sweetheart purchase of a
television and film company run by Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth
amended their complaint to add hacking allegations.
Mark Lebovitch, who represents the plaintiffs in that case,
said he plans to soon file another amended complaint to include
the latest developments from the scandal.
Another lawsuit, filed on July 15 in Delaware state court by
the Massachusetts Laborers' Pension & Annuity Funds, accused some
officials of knowing what was going on, while others were
"purposefully oblivious or simply ignored the now very-public red
flags."
A News Corp spokesman declined to comment.
To succeed in a derivative lawsuit, investors must demand
that the board take action first or show why a demand would be
futile -- directors might appear effectively to be suing
themselves, for example.
That's where plaintiffs often get stymied.
BAD DECISIONS NOT ENOUGH
Two years ago, Delaware Chancery Judge William Chandler set
back derivative plaintiffs' efforts, in the case against
Citigroup officials.
That lawsuit had alleged that bank executives and directors
breached their fiduciary duty to shareholders by failing to
oversee and manage the bank's subprime exposure despite
receiving "red flags."
Their failure, the shareholders said, led to massive
write-downs and a plunge in Citigroup's stock price.
Chandler dismissed most of the claims, finding that the
plaintiffs had not been specific enough to show the officials
had acted in bad faith.
"The warning signs alleged by plaintiffs are not evidence
that the directors consciously disregarded their duties or
otherwise acted in bad faith," he wrote. "At most they evidence
that the directors made bad business decisions."
Delaware decisions involving corporate law are often followed
by other courts throughout the United States.
Indeed, U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan cited
Chandler's ruling in a May opinion dismissing similar claims
against Citigroup officials.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)