Sept 20 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O)
bought back more than $1 billion of its shares in the last
month, according to a filing, as it seeks to improve relations
with shareholders frustrated by what they say is the media
company's unpredictable capital allocation strategy.
Filings show News Corp, which owns Fox TV, Twentieth
Century Fox studios, The Wall Street Journal and The Sun in the
United Kingdom, bought back more than 65.6 million Class A
shares at between $15.64 and $17.34 in the period from Aug. 15
to Sept. 18.
News Corp shares have risen about 10 percent since July 12,
when it announced it would buy back $5 billion in stock over 12
months.
Murdoch's decision to pursue the aggressive buyback
strategy was confirmed a day before the company announced it
would drop its controversial bid to take full control of UK
satellite TV operator BSkyB BSY.L in the wake of a phone
tapping scandal at its UK newspaper unit.
News Corp shares typically trade below the valuations of
media conglomerate rivals such as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N). This is because investors take into
account a "Murdoch discount" -- a reference to Murdoch's
control and a tendency to make decisions shareholders might not
support.
Wall Street analysts and investors have welcomed the
aggressive buyback and are hoping for more.
"Based on the pace of the repurchases, we expect News Corp
to increase authorization for more, possibly by the end of the
year," said Collins Stewart analyst Thomas Eagan, who rates
News Corp a 'buy' with a $25 price target.
"News Corp trades at a discount to its peers because
investors feel management isn't shareholder friendly. With this
aggressive buyback, they are gradually ameliorating those
concerns."
The buyback during the current quarter, which ends Sept. 30
is already the largest in News Corp's history, according to
BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield.
