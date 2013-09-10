Sept 10 Southeastern Asset Management disclosed
in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it has a stake of nearly
12 percent in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
The money management firm said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that it holds 23,767,700
shares, which is worth about $393 million based on News Corp's
closing share price of $16.55 on Tuesday.
Southeastern held a 1 percent stake in News Corp at the end
of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.
News Corp, which owns newspapers, including The
Wall Street Journal, book publisher HarperCollins, pay-TV assets
in Australia and the education company Amplify, recently
separated from its entertainment division.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc now operates the film
studio and cable and TV properties like Fox News and the
broadcast network Fox.
Southeastern and Carl Icahn were involved in a protracted
effort that ended on Monday to block Michael Dell's $25 billion
offer to take his namesake company private.