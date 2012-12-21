Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Dec 21 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp formally applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to separate its businesses into two independent, publicly traded companies.
News Corp said in June that it would separate its publishing and entertainment assets after shareholders pressed it to get rid of its troubled newspaper business.
A phone hacking scandal hit the company's British newspapers earlier this year, forcing it to drop its proposed purchase of pay-TV group BSkyB.
The filing starts a process of providing details about the two new companies and the manner in which they will be separated, News Corp said in a statement.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.