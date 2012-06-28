June 28 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said
on Thursday it would pursue splitting the $60 billion media
conglomerate into separate publicly traded publishing and
entertainment companies.
Murdoch will be chairman of both companies and will be chief
executive of the entertainment business. The company did not
name a chief executive for the new publishing company.
News Corp's board, overseen by the 81-year-old Murdoch, met
on Wednesday and authorized management to move ahead with the
separation, the company said.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; editing by John Wallace)