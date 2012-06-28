June 28 The board of New Corp has approved in principle the split of its publishing and entertainment businesses into two separate publicly traded companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website, citing an unnamed person familiar with the situation.

News Corp's board, overseen by Chairman Rupert Murdoch, met on Wednesday and an announcement was expected to be made on a decision to separate the $60 billion media conglomerate on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal is owned by News Corp. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)