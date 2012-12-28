* Buys Cleveland network owned by baseball team
* Signs separate $40 mln/yr TV baseball deal-source
* News Corp bought YES Network stake earlier this year
By Liana B. Baker
Dec 28 News Corp said on Friday it
bought SportsTime Ohio, a Cleveland-based regional sports
network that broadcasts Cleveland Indians baseball games.
The company did not disclose financial details. A source
close to the matter said on Friday the deal was worth roughly
$230 million, which Reuters first reported on Dec. 3 [ID:
nL1E8N4078].
The network, owned by the Cleveland Indians baseball team,
also airs programming on the Cleveland Browns National Football
League team, college football and high school sports.
Fox said it a statement it also struck a separate long-term
TV rights agreement to air Cleveland Indians baseball games. Fox
will pay the team about $40 million per year for more than 10
years as part of a new agreement, according to the source close
to the matter.
Fox already owns a regional sports channel in Ohio, called
Fox Sports Ohio, which is available in 5 million homes. It held
the rights to Cleveland Indians games until 2006.
Fox Sports, which operates or holds stakes in 20 regional
sports networks, provides sports programming to more than 67
million subscribers.
New York-based News Corp has been stepping up efforts to
control the rights to key sports teams in response to Time
Warner Cable Inc's $3 billion deal in February 2011 to
carry the Los Angeles Lakers basketball games on its Time Warner
SportsNet Channel.
Last month, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said it would buy a
49 percent stake in the YES network, a sports channel controlled
by the New York Yankees baseball team, a deal that sources said
was valued at $3 billion. Reuters has reported that Fox is also
negotiating a 25-year extension of its existing agreement to
carry Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games and could pay as much
as $6 billion for those rights.
News Corp is planning to separate its publishing and
entertainment assets into two publicly traded companies next
year. News Corp's regional sports networks, film and television
businesses, which currently include the 20th Century Fox film
studio, Fox broadcasting network and Fox News channel, will be
part of the renamed parent company that will be called Fox
Group.
News Corp shares were trading 9 cents lower, or 0.3 percent
lower at $24.81 per share.