By Lisa Richwine and Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 The co-chairman of the 20th
Century Fox film unit, Tom Rothman, will step down at the end of
the year as the News Corp studio separates its film and
television production businesses, the company said on Friday.
Rupert Murdoch's media giant will consolidate film
operations under Jim Gianopulos, Rothman's co-chair and CEO
since 2000. The TV studio will operate as a separate unit.
News Corp is shuffling its executives as it prepares to
separate into two publicly traded companies in 2013. Newspaper,
book and magazine publishing will comprise one company and the
Fox television and film properties will be the chief components
of the other.
The Fox studio under Gianopulos and Rothman has annually
ranked among Hollywood's most profitable studios. Fox Chairman
Rupert Murdoch and president Chase Carey lauded Gianopulos in a
letter to Fox staffers, saying they "are confident that Jim's
stellar business and creative acumen will take our film business
to new heights."
Rothman said in a statement he had "done the same job, at
the same place, for a very long time, and it is time for me to
write a new chapter." He has worked at Fox for 18 years, a time
when the studio released the two highest-grossing films in
history, "Avatar" and "Titanic."
During his tenure, the studio ranked "consistently at the
highest levels of industry profits" and made "dozens of films
that will stand the test of time," Rothman said. "I am extremely
proud of that run."
The film business will house Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox
2000, Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios, Fox International
Productions, and Fox Home Entertainment. The unit will be called
20th Century Fox Film.
The company's television production business will operate
under the name 20th Century Fox Television. Co-chairs Dana
Walden and Gary Newman will report directly to Carey.
This summer, Fox's animated movie sequel "Ice Age:
Continental Drift" rang up huge sales around the world. It had
less success with live-action movies including "Prometheus" and
"Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter."
Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan said
splitting the TV and movies businesses was a logical step.
"The TV business is generally regarded as being more
predictable, less hit-driven than the studio business, and
management-wise there are not that many commonalities," he said.