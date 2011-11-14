* Reporter says Murdoch not made aware of all the facts
* Releases statement after Watson comments in parliament
LONDON Nov 14 News Corp's James
Murdoch was "kept in the dark" about the scale of phone hacking
at the News of the World by his subordinates who tried to manage
the problem, the newspaper's former chief reporter said on
Monday.
Neville Thurlbeck has become a key figure in the scandal
because he appears to be named in a crucial piece of evidence
that critics of the company have seized on as proof the problem
is widespread.
The evidence -- an email addressed 'for Neville' -- included
the transcripts of voicemail messages and resulted in James
Murdoch agreeing to make a payout of around 750,000 sterling
($1.2 million) to an early hacking victim, the soccer union boss
Gordon Taylor.
Critics of the company have said the much larger than normal
payout was intended to buy the victim's silence and prevent the
scale of the problem from being made public because Taylor had
secured a copy of the email.
However James Murdoch has consistently argued he was not
made aware of the relevance of the email and said he simply
followed legal advice in agreeing to the payout.
News Corp's British newspaper arm News International had
long argued that the hacking of phones to secure stories was
carried out by one rogue reporter, Clive Goodman, with the help
of private investigator Glenn Mulcaire. That defence crumbled
earlier this year under a host of disclosures.
"Mr Murdoch had been kept in the dark and deprived of vital
evidence showing phone hacking went far wider than the
Goodman/Mulcaire issue," Thurlbeck said in a statement to
Reuters.
Thurlbeck said he had sent a memo to the then editor Colin
Myler and legal manager Tom Crone which also implicated another
senior executive at the paper.
"Myler and Crone failed to disclose this critical evidence
to Mr Murdoch," Thurlbeck said in the statement. He said he had
also recorded another reporter and another executive discussing
the case and asked to speak to the News International Chief
Executive Rebekah Brooks, but had been rejected on all counts.
"The contents of the taped call had exonerated me and
identified the executive responsible. I offered this to Tom
Crone but he refused to take the tape."
"Mr Murdoch has been kept in the dark by those who he
trusted most," Thurlbeck said. "Based upon my first hand
experience of the chronic lack of full disclosure over the past
two and a half years, (Murdoch's) account to the CMS (Culture
Media and Sport) committee seems entirely credible to me."
Murdoch, the 38-year-old son of media mogul Rupert and
widely viewed as his heir apparent, told a parliamentary hearing
last week that he was innocent of covering up phone-hacking at
the tabloid. He blamed Crone and Myler.
Thurlbeck has also protested his innocence over the Gordon
Taylor case and said he had little involvement in the story. He
is currently engaged in an unfair dismissal case with the paper
and has been arrested by the police.
He released his statement after the most recent appearance
by James Murdoch before the powerful parliamentary committee.
During the hearing, Labour MP Tom Watson, the most
aggressive member of the committee, told Murdoch he had met
Thurlbeck. He quoted him as saying that Crone, a lawyer, had
indicated he had explained the e-mail's relevance to Murdoch.
Thurlbeck said he had released the statement to Reuters
because Watson had only given a partial version of their
conversations, and had not included Thurlbeck's assertion that
James Murdoch had not been given all the details.
Watson told Reuters that Thurlbeck had told him that he
raised his concerns with senior managers in July 2009 but said
he could not comment any further so as not to prejudice the
conduct of a police inquiry.
"I am sorry that I cannot say more at this time," Watson
said. "I have made the information he shared with me available
to the police."
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Richard Balmforth)