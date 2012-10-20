Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 20 News Corp said on Saturday reports that it is in discussions with Tribune Co or the Los Angeles Times are "wholly inaccurate."
Reuters and the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday that News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch is looking to buy the Los Angeles Times.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)