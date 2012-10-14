PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 14 The two largest public pension funds in the U.S. have voted to oust Rupert Murdoch as chairman of News Corporation ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting this week, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
The California Public Employees Retirement System (CALPERS) and the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CALSTRS), have backed a resolution calling for News Corp to split the role of chairman and chief executive that Murdoch has held since founding the company, the newspaper said without citing sources.
Calpers, which manages $273 billion of assets, said it would not back the re-election of Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan, the paper said. Calstrs, which has $153 billion under management, has voted against the re-election of every News Corp director.
Calpers owns a 0.3 percent stake in News Corp valued at about $113 million, while Calstrs holds 0.2 percent valued at $83 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.
A third pension fund with $12.5 billion of assets, Calvert Investments, is also thought to have voted against their re-election, the Sunday Telegraph said. None of the companies were immediately available for comment.
News Corp's annual shareholders meeting is scheduled for Oct. 16 in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.