LONDON/NEW YORK Oct 13 Britain's newspaper
circulation audit bureau ABC may investigate a sponsorship
agreement between the Wall Street Journal Europe and Dutch
consulting company Executive Learning Partnership, it said on
Thursday.
The ABC statement followed a Guardian report that the
Journal used the scheme to artificially boost its circulation
figures, and in addition agreed to publish articles about ELP as
its part of the deal.
ELP sponsored 12,000 daily copies of the WSJ -- about 16
percent of its total circulation, the Guardian said. Such
sponsorship deals are controversial, but not unusual.
The WSJ Europe's publisher Andrew Langhoff quit on Tuesday,
and parent company Dow Jones, a unit of Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp , said the reason was ethical issues raised by the
paper's commercial relationship with ELP.
The Journal said the Guardian article was "replete with
untruths and malign interpretations".
The Guardian has led an investigative campaign into
phone-hacking practices at another Murdoch newspaper, Britain's
News of the World, which was shut down earlier this year as a
result.
ABC UK said it had examined the scheme when it was first set
up in 2009 and again when it audited the July-December 2010
circulation figures, and found it to be in order.
"More recently we have re-examined the scheme based on some
new evidence available. There now appears to be
additional new information which may give grounds for further
investigation," ABC UK's Chief Executive Jerry Wright, who is
also president of the International Federation of ABCs, said in
an emailed statement.
The organisation added that such investigations were
confidential until complete, and their results only published in
cases where complaints were upheld.
ELP issued a statement denying it had been involved in any
scheme to artifically boost the Journal's circulation, or that
it had been promised any editorial coverage.
"ELP is not pleased that our name appears in this context
which seems to be driven by internal dynamics in WSJE and the
current investigative climate around News Corp organizations,"
the company said.
A spokesman for ABC in the United States said there was no
additional audit or investigation planned of the circulation
practices of the Journal's U.S. edition.
News Corp acquired the Journal, a trophy purchase for
Murdoch, as part of Dow Jones in 2007.
