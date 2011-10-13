LONDON/NEW YORK Oct 13 Britain's newspaper circulation audit bureau ABC may investigate a sponsorship agreement between the Wall Street Journal Europe and Dutch consulting company Executive Learning Partnership, it said on Thursday.

The ABC statement followed a Guardian report that the Journal used the scheme to artificially boost its circulation figures, and in addition agreed to publish articles about ELP as its part of the deal.

ELP sponsored 12,000 daily copies of the WSJ -- about 16 percent of its total circulation, the Guardian said. Such sponsorship deals are controversial, but not unusual.

The WSJ Europe's publisher Andrew Langhoff quit on Tuesday, and parent company Dow Jones, a unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , said the reason was ethical issues raised by the paper's commercial relationship with ELP.

The Journal said the Guardian article was "replete with untruths and malign interpretations".

The Guardian has led an investigative campaign into phone-hacking practices at another Murdoch newspaper, Britain's News of the World, which was shut down earlier this year as a result.

ABC UK said it had examined the scheme when it was first set up in 2009 and again when it audited the July-December 2010 circulation figures, and found it to be in order.

"More recently we have re-examined the scheme based on some new evidence available. There now appears to be additional new information which may give grounds for further investigation," ABC UK's Chief Executive Jerry Wright, who is also president of the International Federation of ABCs, said in an emailed statement.

The organisation added that such investigations were confidential until complete, and their results only published in cases where complaints were upheld.

ELP issued a statement denying it had been involved in any scheme to artifically boost the Journal's circulation, or that it had been promised any editorial coverage.

"ELP is not pleased that our name appears in this context which seems to be driven by internal dynamics in WSJE and the current investigative climate around News Corp organizations," the company said.

A spokesman for ABC in the United States said there was no additional audit or investigation planned of the circulation practices of the Journal's U.S. edition.

News Corp acquired the Journal, a trophy purchase for Murdoch, as part of Dow Jones in 2007. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan in London and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Erica Billingham)