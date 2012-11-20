Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 News Corp will acquire a 49 equity stake in the YES Network from the New York Yankees baseball team and its partners, the media conglomerate said on Tuesday.
After three years, News Corp can acquire a bigger stake that could bring its ownership to 80 percent, the company said in a joint statement with Yankee Global Enterprises, the owner of the Yankees.
News Corp said the current YES Network owners, including Yankee Global Enterprises, Goldman Sachs and other investors, would reduce their stakes as part of the transaction.
A person familiar with the deal had previously told Reuters that the deal would value the sports channel at $3 billion.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.