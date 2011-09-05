* News Corp's Wapping site put on the market

* Site was home to News of the World

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Sept 5 London property developer Marcus Cooper is interested in buying the former Wapping home of News International to develop a residential-led scheme on the 15-acre site.

Cooper was linked to the site when it was on sale in 2008 as part of a 200 million pound ($324 million) deal to create a two-million square feet housing, office and retail scheme.

"The Cooper Group continues to have an interest in acquiring the News international site, for a major mixed use redevelopment," Archie Avery, development director of Cooper Group told Reuters on Monday.

"The purchase will complement the group`s appetite for substantial planning gain acquisitions, and we are currently assessing a realistic development appraisal that the site will support," he said.

Cooper Group has previously developed schemes in the Chelsea, Hampstead and Knightsbridge areas of London.

Another source close to the situation said it was likely News Corp. would prefer bids for residential-led schemes if local planners allowed, as they would achieve the highest return.

News International, the British newspaper wing of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , put its former Wapping home up for sale on Monday, abandoning a plan to remodel the 15-acre site in east London.

"The majority of News International's Wapping-based editorial and commercial staff have now relocated into Thomas More Square with the remainder to be relocated by the end of 2011," the company said on Monday.

"As a result, and in light of current market conditions, News International has decided not to proceed with remodelling the Wapping site."

It abandoned its 2008 sale, saying it would move staff from other offices to a remodelled Wapping site. The site will have risen steeply in value since Murdoch bought it in the 1980s.

In 1986, thousands of demonstrators clashed with police at the site as part of protests against Murdoch's move to shift his news operations out of Fleet Street.

The move, which saw Murdoch introduce electronic production techniques requiring fewer staff, triggered the dismissal of thousands of workers.

The site is home to The Times and Snday Times newspapers. ($1 = 0.617 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Dan Lalor)