If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to rise on Thursday, bouncing from a two-year closing low, after bargain hunting in Asia helped cut losses, and with miners set to rise as copper prices gained after strong Chinese trade data.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening up 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX 1.6 percent higher and France's CAC-40 up 1.4 percent.

China's exports hit a record high in July as shipments to Europe and the United States proved surprisingly buoyant, allaying concerns that debt problems abroad may hold back the world's No. 2 economy.

Zurich Financial Services posted second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, thanks in part to premium growth in its general insurance business. Profit was also boosted by gains of $441 million on the sale of shares in New China Life Insurance, Zurich said. The company's second-quarter net profit came in at $1.33 billion compared to expectations of $1.09 billion. Growth in general insurance -- Zurich's biggest segment -- came from Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

U.S. stock futures rose 1.5 percent after a sharp drop in the cash index overnight, limiting Asian share losses, though focus will shift quickly to how European markets hold up to a sovereign debt crisis that has spread to its banking system. The Australian dollar, often a measure of investors' willingness to take risks, bounced toward $1.03 as Asian equities pulled back from their lows, suggesting traders and investors were being nimble rather than selling with blinders on in the face of risks to global growth.

Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.3 percent in early trade, not far from the five-month low hit on Tuesday. The benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan stocks index was unchanged on the day, helped by outperforming telecommunications and consumer-related shares.

Fast-moving rumours about a sovereign debt downgrade of France as well as talk doubting the health of French banks swirled in Europe, causing the biggest widening in the benchmark index of European credit default swaps since the credit crunch in 2008 on Wednesday. European policymakers have been struggling to keep the euro zone's government bond markets from being savaged, but Wednesday's price action suggested the problems may have spread to the private sector.

The euro edged up from lows against major currencies in Asia but was seen vulnerable to renewed selling pressure as worries about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis spread to the region's banking sector. The euro reclaimed some ground against the Swiss franc and the dollar, rising by 0.4 percent to 1.0336 francs and advancing 0.3 percent to $1.4222. The U.S. dollar stayed on the defensive as investors were reluctant to hold on to longs after the Fed pledged to keep interest rates near zero for two years and left the door open to adding more stimulus if needed. The dollar rose to a session high of 77.23 yen, but it quickly ran out of steam. Dollar/yen fell on talk that China was selling the U.S. currency against Asian currencies, dealers said.

Brent slipped, reversing the previous session's gain of 4 percent, on worries over demand as the European debt crisis spilled in to France amid a weaker economic outlook for the United States. Brent crude fell as low as $105.00 a barrel and traded 40 cents lower at $106.28 by 0228 GMT, after gaining $4.11 to settle at $106.68. U.S. oil slumped as low as $81.14 and traded down 17 cents at $82.72.

Gold eased from record highs struck earlier in the session after the CME Group raised margins on COMEX gold futures, but turmoil in the global financial markets and fears of slower growth will buoy sentiment. Spot gold hit an all-time high of $1,813.79 an ounce, and U.S. gold rose to a record high of $1,817.6 early in the day. Both eased after the CME Group raised margins on U.S. gold futures by 22.2 percent, driving spot gold down to $1,790.29 by 0337 GMT, off 0.2 percent from the previous close.

Buyers rushed to U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday, helping a 10-year debt auction sell at record low yields as concern over the French banking system intensified and investors sought safety in U.S. debt. On Wednesday, Ten-year note yields were trading within three basis points of their record low yield of 2.04 percent set in December 2008.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,139.20 up 1.40% up 5.70

DJIA FUTURES 10,865.00 up 1.40% up 50.00

NIKKEI 8,942.00 down 1.07% down 96.74

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 500.05 down 0.64% down 3.20

EURO/USD 1.4231 down 0.47% down 0.0067

USD/JPY 76.60 up 0.30% up 0.23

SPOT GOLD $1,791.39 down 0.17% down $3.11

US CRUDE $82.49 down 0.49% down $0.41

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1862% up 0.0140

10-YR BUND YLD 2.1760% down 0.0190

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday ordered his finance and budget ministers to find new ways to prune the public deficit as markets fretted over the country's strained finances and banks in the wake of a U.S. debt downgrade.

South Korea's central bank left interest rates on hold on Thursday, setting in all likelihood a precedent for Asian policymakers forced to respond to a global economic slump and briefly halt their battle against inflation.

China should regain its status as the world's leading shipbuilder in the next few years if domestic suppliers such as China Rongsheng and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding quickly modernize their drydocks and close the technology gap with South Korean competitors.

Bank of America has held exploratory talks with the principal investment funds of Kuwait and Qatar about selling part of its stake in China Construction Bank, sources with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

New China Life, the third-largest life insurance company in China, has filed its listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange, setting the stage for a planned IPO of up to $4 billion in Hong Kong and Shanghai, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, lifted core profit in the second quarter as price rises compensated for weak beer sales in its main markets of the United States and Brazil. Its normalised EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 6 percent to $3.75 billion, while total volumes grew 0.3 percent.

Global brewer SABMiller is set to renew its assault on Australian bid target Foster's later this month with a slightly higher offer likely to succeed after rival bidders fail to appear, bankers and investors told Reuters.

Capital One Financial agreed to buy HSBC's U.S. credit card arm for $2.6 billion more than the face value of the loans, the latest in a string of acquisitions for the credit card company turned U.S. bank.

The rocketing Swiss franc could result in "lasting damage" to the country's manufacturing sector, pressuring margins, hobbling competitiveness and forcing firms to shift production overseas.

Rupert Murdoch acknowledged for the first time publicly that his son James is not the preferred choice to succeed him as News Corp CEO, at least in the near-term, and endorsed top lieutenant Chase Carey for the job.

TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Austria Flughafen Wien Traffic

Belgium Anheuser Busch InBev H1

Denmark GN Store Q2

Denmark Novozymes Q2

Germany Bilfinger Berger Q2

Germany Celesio Q2

Germany Gigaset Q2

Germany K+S Q2

Germany Lanxess Q2

Germany Nordex Q2

Germany RWE H1

Germany SolarWorld Q2

Germany Stada Arzneimittel Q2