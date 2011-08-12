If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to extend strong gains on Friday, mirroring a surge in U.S. stocks, with investors seen focusing again on macroeconomic fundamentals and bargain-hunters looking at beaten-down stocks.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX opening up 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 up 0.3 percent.

Asian stocks edged up, as investors chased value picks after recent sharp volatility, though concerns over the European crisis may continue to fuel buying into safe havens like gold and government bonds. Wall Street rose 4 percent overnight on high trading volume, with relatively low valuations and short-term oversold conditions attracting buyers, though a slide in U.S. stock futures in early Asian trade kept the region's climb modest.

The MSCI index of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.3 percent on the day but still looking at a decline of around 3 percent on the week. Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.2 percent, boosted by a 4.7 percent jump in Canon shares, which were propelled by a stock buyback plan.

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, is expected to unveil continuing growth in third-quarter underlying profit on brisk demand from carmakers and lower ramp-up costs for a new flagship plant in Brazil. ThyssenKrupp -- which also makes submarines, elevators and chemical plants -- will likely say that all divisions but Steel Americas were profitable during the period as it basks in Germany's continuing economic recovery. Analysts expect, on average, that earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for one-offs and losses at Steel Americas, rose 3 percent to 583 million euros from the year-earlier quarter, a Reuters poll found.

Intraday volatility across financial markets has spiked over the past few weeks, with rumours flying about the health of European banks, questions mounting about the stability of funding markets and authorities struggling to solve a crisis of confidence in Europe. A European regulator ban on short-selling in four countries' financial stocks -- in France, Spain, Belgium and Italy -- is expected to take effect on Friday, a coordinated attempt to ease panic whose effectiveness was immediately called into question by market participants.

The safe-haven Swiss franc nursed heavy losses in Asia, having posted record one-day falls against the euro and dollar after the Swiss National Bank threatened to step up its fight to curb the franc's strength. The euro dipped 0.6 percent versus the Swiss franc to 1.08000. Euro/Swiss, which hit a record low of 1.0075 on Tuesday on trading platform EBS, is still down 1.4 percent on the week, even after having surged by as much as 6 percent on Thursday. The yen, another currency highly sought after in times of market distress, remained near a record high on the dollar despite recent intervention by Japan to weaken it. The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.86 yen, near an all-time low of 76.25 yen set in mid-March.

Brent slipped below $108 a barrel, reversing direction after two straight days of gains, as demand concerns from industrialised nations weighed on prices. Brent crude for September fell as low as $107.20 and traded 48 cents lower at $107.54 by 0406 GMT. The benchmark is poised to gain 1 percent on the week, reversing the previous week's slump of 9.3 percent. Meanwhile, U.S. crude futures slipped as low as $84.65, trading $1.02 down at $84.70 by 0439 GMT.

Spot gold reversed early losses, putting it back on track for its best week since January 2009 as worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global growth drive investors to safe havens. Spot gold stood at $1,765.99 an ounce by 0338 GMT, little changed from the previous close and off a session low of $1,747.54. Gold dropped more than 2 percent from its record high of $1,813.79 set in the previous session, but was still headed for a weekly rise of 6.2 percent.

The U.S. Treasury bond market suffered its worst long bond auction in 2-1/2 years on Thursday as foreign investors shunned it in the wake of a damaging budget battle and downgrade to the credit standing of the United States. Losses in the open market put long bonds on track for the worst drop since 1994 after the sale, which was the first 30-year bond offering since Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its AAA credit rating last week. In the open market, the 30-year bond lost 5 points in price and were last yielding 3.78 percent on Thursday, a huge jump from Wednesday's close of 3.52 percent.

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

A ban on short-selling financial stocks in four European countries including France takes effect on Friday, a coordinated attempt to restore confidence in a market hit by rumours and higher borrowing costs.

Fears about the health of French banks intensified the scramble for U.S. dollars on Thursday and drove up European banks' borrowing costs to levels not seen since the 2007-2009 global credit crisis.

China's second-biggest train maker will recall 54 bullet trains used on the new showcase Beijing-Shanghai line for safety reasons, the firm said on Friday, dealing a fresh blow to the nation's scandal-plagued rail system.

China's yuan currency looks set for a speedier rise against the U.S. dollar in the coming months as Beijing tries to tamp down inflation and reduce its exposure to U.S. and European debt. A flurry of stories in the local Chinese media on Friday stoked speculation that the People's Bank of China may be poised to shift its policy stance soon.

Octogenarian billionaire George Soros has been sued for $10 million by a former Brazilian soap star who said he reneged on promises to give her an expensive apartment in New York.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

Concerns over the reliance of French banks on short-term funding markets is spooking investors already worried about the lenders' large Italian bond holdings, their Greek subsidiaries and jitters over France's sovereign debt rating.

Slower sales in a volatile market held back second-quarter operating profit growth at industrial enzymes producer Novozymes and pulled earnings below consensus forecasts.

Low cost carrier Air Berlin reported a widened second-quarter loss due to a tax on air travel introduced in Germany at the start of this year and forecast it may not be profitable on an operating basis in 2011.

A joint venture between UK developer Delancey and the property arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has bought the athlete's village on the Olympic park in east London, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme has filed a $300 million lawsuit against the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds.

