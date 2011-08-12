If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email
MARKET VIEW
European shares are expected to extend strong gains on
Friday, mirroring a surge in U.S. stocks, with investors seen
focusing again on macroeconomic fundamentals and bargain-hunters
looking at beaten-down stocks.
Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX
opening up 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 up 0.3 percent.
Asian stocks edged up, as investors chased value picks after
recent sharp volatility, though concerns over the European
crisis may continue to fuel buying into safe havens like gold
and government bonds. Wall Street rose 4 percent overnight on
high trading volume, with relatively low valuations and
short-term oversold conditions attracting buyers, though a slide
in U.S. stock futures in early Asian trade kept the region's
climb modest.
The MSCI index of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up
1.3 percent on the day but still looking at a decline of around
3 percent on the week. Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.2
percent, boosted by a 4.7 percent jump in Canon shares, which
were propelled by a stock buyback plan.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, is expected to
unveil continuing growth in third-quarter underlying profit on
brisk demand from carmakers and lower ramp-up costs for a new
flagship plant in Brazil. ThyssenKrupp -- which also makes
submarines, elevators and chemical plants -- will likely say
that all divisions but Steel Americas were profitable during the
period as it basks in Germany's continuing economic recovery.
Analysts expect, on average, that earnings before interest and
taxes (EBIT), adjusted for one-offs and losses at Steel
Americas, rose 3 percent to 583 million euros from the
year-earlier quarter, a Reuters poll found.
Intraday volatility across financial markets has spiked over
the past few weeks, with rumours flying about the health of
European banks, questions mounting about the stability of
funding markets and authorities struggling to solve a crisis of
confidence in Europe. A European regulator ban on short-selling
in four countries' financial stocks -- in France, Spain, Belgium
and Italy -- is expected to take effect on Friday, a coordinated
attempt to ease panic whose effectiveness was immediately called
into question by market participants.
The safe-haven Swiss franc nursed heavy losses in Asia,
having posted record one-day falls against the euro and dollar
after the Swiss National Bank threatened to step up its fight to
curb the franc's strength. The euro dipped 0.6 percent versus
the Swiss franc to 1.08000. Euro/Swiss, which hit a record low
of 1.0075 on Tuesday on trading platform EBS, is still down 1.4
percent on the week, even after having surged by as much as 6
percent on Thursday. The yen, another currency highly sought
after in times of market distress, remained near a record high
on the dollar despite recent intervention by Japan to weaken it.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.86 yen, near an
all-time low of 76.25 yen set in mid-March.
Brent slipped below $108 a barrel, reversing direction after
two straight days of gains, as demand concerns from
industrialised nations weighed on prices. Brent crude for
September fell as low as $107.20 and traded 48 cents lower at
$107.54 by 0406 GMT. The benchmark is poised to gain 1 percent
on the week, reversing the previous week's slump of 9.3 percent.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude futures slipped as low as $84.65, trading
$1.02 down at $84.70 by 0439 GMT.
Spot gold reversed early losses, putting it back on track
for its best week since January 2009 as worries about the euro
zone debt crisis and global growth drive investors to safe
havens. Spot gold stood at $1,765.99 an ounce by 0338 GMT,
little changed from the previous close and off a session low of
$1,747.54. Gold dropped more than 2 percent from its record high
of $1,813.79 set in the previous session, but was still headed
for a weekly rise of 6.2 percent.
The U.S. Treasury bond market suffered its worst long bond
auction in 2-1/2 years on Thursday as foreign investors shunned
it in the wake of a damaging budget battle and downgrade to the
credit standing of the United States. Losses in the open market
put long bonds on track for the worst drop since 1994 after the
sale, which was the first 30-year bond offering since Standard &
Poor's stripped the United States of its AAA credit rating last
week. In the open market, the 30-year bond lost 5 points in
price and were last yielding 3.78 percent on Thursday, a huge
jump from Wednesday's close of 3.52 percent.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,158.10 down 0.87% down 0.20
DJIA FUTURES 10,996.00 down 0.80% down 89.00
NIKKEI 8,970.55 down 0.13% down 11.39
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 503.29 up 0.28% up 1.42
EURO/USD 1.4190 up 0.36% up 0.0051
USD/JPY 76.82 up 0.06% up 0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,760.49 down 0.31% down $5.41
US CRUDE $84.72 down 1.15% down $0.99
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2849% down 0.0460
10-YR BUND YLD 2.3200 % up 0.0330
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
A ban on short-selling financial stocks in four European
countries including France takes effect on Friday, a coordinated
attempt to restore confidence in a market hit by rumours and
higher borrowing costs.
Fears about the health of French banks intensified the
scramble for U.S. dollars on Thursday and drove up European
banks' borrowing costs to levels not seen since the 2007-2009
global credit crisis.
China's second-biggest train maker will recall 54 bullet
trains used on the new showcase Beijing-Shanghai line for safety
reasons, the firm said on Friday, dealing a fresh blow to the
nation's scandal-plagued rail system.
China's yuan currency looks set for a speedier rise against
the U.S. dollar in the coming months as Beijing tries to tamp
down inflation and reduce its exposure to U.S. and European
debt. A flurry of stories in the local Chinese media on Friday
stoked speculation that the People's Bank of China may be poised
to shift its policy stance soon.
Octogenarian billionaire George Soros has been sued for $10
million by a former Brazilian soap star who said he reneged on
promises to give her an expensive apartment in New York.
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
Concerns over the reliance of French banks on short-term
funding markets is spooking investors already worried about the
lenders' large Italian bond holdings, their Greek subsidiaries
and jitters over France's sovereign debt rating.
Slower sales in a volatile market held back second-quarter
operating profit growth at industrial enzymes producer Novozymes
and pulled earnings below consensus forecasts.
Low cost carrier Air Berlin reported a widened
second-quarter loss due to a tax on air travel introduced in
Germany at the start of this year and forecast it may not be
profitable on an operating basis in 2011.
A joint venture between UK developer Delancey and the
property arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has bought the
athlete's village on the Olympic park in east London, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff's
Ponzi scheme has filed a $300 million lawsuit against the Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign
wealth funds.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Germany Bauer Q2
Germany Carl Zeiss Meditec Q3
Germany DVB Bank Q2
Germany Funkwerk Q2
Germany HHLA Q2
Germany H&R Q2
Germany Q Cells Q2
Germany Repower Systems Q1
Germany Sky Deutschland Q2
Germany SMA Solar Q2
Germany ThyssenKrupp Q3
Netherlands Fugro Interim
Norway Aker Drilling Q2