MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to fall on Wednesday, as investors book some of the previous session's sharp gains ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 0.5 percent lower, Germany's DAX 0.8 percent down and France's CAC-40 0.7 percent lower.

The Fed is expected to announce at 1815 GMT plans to rebalance its portfolio in favour of longer-dated bonds and so push long-term interest rates -- already near historic lows -- even lower in a move known as Operation Twist.

Spain's Inditex, owner of Zara and the world's biggest clothing retailer, is expected to report a 7 percent increase in first half net profit to 672 million euros when it reports results on Wednesday buoyed by aggressive expansion and cost control. Inditex has expanded into emerging markets, especially in Eastern Europe and Asia, reducing its exposure to its home market where the euro zone's fourth largest economy is struggling to shake off its worst recession in 50 years.

Asian stocks edged up and the euro clawed back lost ground as investors waited for the end later on Wednesday of the Fed meeting expected to announce further steps to stimulate the flagging U.S. economic recovery.

Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent, with some bargain-hunting supporting the market. Analysts said market falls of recent weeks had made valuations attractive, with two-thirds of Tokyo stocks now trading below their book value -- the net asset value of the entire company. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares excluding Japan gained 0.5 percent. The index remains nearly 21 percent below its 2011 high in April. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 percent in Asian trade.

European debt worries were tempered to some extent after Greece promised further cuts to its public sector before a second conference call with international lenders that Athens must persuade to give it more loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.

The euro and the dollar both surged against the Swiss franc, with traders citing talk of stop-loss selling in the Swiss franc. The euro last stood at 1.2255 francs, up 0.8 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday. Earlier, euro/Swiss spiked more than 1 percent to an intraday high of 1.2320. The dollar rose 0.7 percent to 0.8935 francs. The latest slide in the Swiss franc came after it slid the previous day on market talk that the Swiss National Bank was looking to lift its euro intervention target to 1.25 francs from 1.20. Against the dollar, the euro rose more than a cent to $1.3719, from a low of $1.3591 on Tuesday. The dollar dipped to as low as about 76.11 yen at one point on trading platform EBS, nearing a post-World War Two record low of 75.941 yen hit in August, before recovering to around 76.37 yen.

Brent crude futures slipped closer to $110 a barrel, reversing from gains in the previous session after the International Monetary Fund warned that the United States and Europe could slip back into recession. Brent crude slipped 3 cents to $110.51 at 0427 GMT, after settling $1.40 higher. U.S. crude for November delivery fell 14 cents to $86.78. The contract for October, which expired at the close, settled $1.19 higher.

Gold prices hovered around $1,800 an ounce, as investors awaited the conclusion of the Fed meeting for trading clues. Spot gold traded in a $7 range around $1,800 and edged down 0.1 percent to $1,800.85 by 0256 GMT, after a 1.4-percent rally in the previous session. Gold is headed for a 20-percent jump in the third quarter, its biggest quarterly rise in 25 years. U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,805.00.

U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to slightly higher on Tuesday as worries over the eventual fallout from the European debt crisis underpinned the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 3/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, down slightly from 1.95 percent late Monday and not far off a yield of 1.879 percent reached last week, which was the lowest in at least 60 years. Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 3.20 percent, down mildly from 3.22 percent late Monday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,200.80 up 0.57% up 6.80

DJIA FUTURES 11,381.00 up 0.40% up 45.00

NIKKEI 8,758.03 up 0.42% up 36.79

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 477.79 up 0.37% up 1.74

EURO/USD 1.3711 down 0.07% down 0.0010

USD/JPY 76.35 up 0.15% up 0.12

SPOT GOLD $1,811.40 up 0.45% up $8.15

US CRUDE $86.71 down 0.23% down $0.20

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9497% up 0.0140

10-YR BUND YLD 1.7855% flat

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

UBS Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel said he has the support of his board despite the rogue trading scandal that cost the largest Swiss bank $2.3 billion and prompted calls for tougher regulation of risky investment bank practices.

The International Monetary Fund said Europe's leaders were failing to act decisively enough to resolve the debt crisis, and one IMF official warned that talk of splintering the euro zone was "crazy."

At least four people died and two were missing in Japan as typhoon Roke bore down on Tokyo on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds and disturbing transport systems, public broadcaster NHK said.

China on Wednesday defended its duties on imports of U.S. poultry products as legal, after the United States said it would challenge the policies.

Designers have prepared a marathon of catwalk shows and gala openings to wow shoppers and woo their wallets at a Milan fashion week which starts on Wednesday amid winds of recession.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United have put on hold a $1 billion flotation in Singapore due to market volatility, while retaining a goal of listing before the end of the year, a source close to the IPO told Reuters.

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday Italy's biggest bank by assets was still considering all options to boost capital and was open to any new investor as it seeks to bolster its financial strength amid market turmoil.

German engineering group Siemens withdrew funds from Societe Generale in July because of underperformance, not fears over the French bank's financial health, a Paris-based source said on Tuesday.

Rio Tinto has seen demand holding up in recent weeks despite signs of nervousness among customers, and the miner told investors on Tuesday that low client inventories meant the impact of market jitters on its profits would be limited.

TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

France Bioalliance Pharma Q2

Italy EG Solutions Interim

Italy Mediobanca Final

Spain Inditex H1

United Kingdom MJ Gleeson Preliminary

United Kingdom Indigovision Group Preliminary

United Kingdom Imperial Tobacco Group Trading

United Kingdom Mercantile Investment Trust Interim

United Kingdom M&C Saatchi Interim

United Kingdom Silence Therapeutics Interim

TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)

0800- Norway AKU labour force survey for July seen at 3.3 pct, unchanged.

0830 - United Kingdom public sector net borrowing for Aug seen at 11.25 bln pounds, vs. minus 1.96 bln pounds in July. The public sector net credit requirement for Aug seen at 7.00 bln pounds, vs. surplus of 5.65 bln pounds in July.

0830 - Bank of England releases minutes from Sept 7-8 Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Expectations are for a 9-0 vote to keep rates unchanged at a record low 0.5 pct.

1200 - Norway Central Bank rate decision. The Norges Bank is expected to keep