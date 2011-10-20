If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email
MARKET VIEW
European shares are set to drop on Thursday, tracking falls
on Wall Street and in Asia, as hopes faded that a comprehensive
plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis would be presented on
Sunday at the European Union summit.
Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 1.2 percent
lower, Germany's DAX 1.3 percent down and France's CAC-40 1.1
percent lower.
Investors are looking forward to more details from the
Sunday meeting, including plans to contain the festering euro
zone crisis, particularly beefing up the rescue fund, and
recapitalise European banks. A report in the Financial Times
said on Thursday, however, the plan to strengthen Europe's
banking system is set to fall short of market expectations.
Meanwhile, French President Nicolas Sarkozy heightened concerns
about upcoming progress by saying plans to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis have stalled, with Paris and Berlin at odds over how
to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.
Meanwhile, Nestle, the world's biggest food group, on
Thursday upped its sales growth outlook for the year after price
hikes and strong demand in emerging markets helped its
underlying sales rise more than expected in the first nine
months of 2011. Underlying sales at the maker of KitKat
chocolate bars, Nespresso portioned coffee and Maggi soups rose
7.3 percent, beating forecasts for a 7.1 percent rise in a
Reuters poll.
Riskier assets across the board such as Asian shares and
metals fell as investors grew wary about taking risks ahead
of the key summit on Sunday. The euro dipped as European
policymakers struggled to reach consensus on the sovereign debt
crisis in the region, and concerns about the global economy hit
industrial metals such as copper.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.8 percent, with the materials sector leading the decline,
falling nearly 3 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 0.9
percent. Shanghai copper fell by its limit of 6 percent, with
the most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange tumbling as low as 50,950 yuan ($7,989.024) per tonne
in early trading.
The euro inched lower, hurt by nagging doubts over whether
European leaders will take aggressive steps at the summit this
weekend to ease the region's debt crisis. It dipped 0.1 percent
to $1.3747, having retreated from the previous day's intraday
high of $1.3870. Still, its downside was considered likely to be
limited in the near-term, with some market players giving Europe
the benefit of doubt in the lead-up to the summit. The dollar
was steady to firmer, with dollar/yen little changed at 76.82
yen.
Gold prices fell 1 percent, on course for a fourth
consecutive session of losses, as worries about whether Europe
will achieve a cure for its debt crisis spooked investors.
Traditionally gold is looked upon as a safe-haven asset, but a
cloudy global economic outlook has taken the shine off gold as
its prices track moves of riskier assets, including equities and
other commodities. Spot gold fell as much as 1 percent to a
two-week low of $1,624.39 an ounce, before recovering slightly
to $1,629.11. U.S. gold dropped 1 percent to $1,629.90, on
course for its fourth day of decline.
Brent crude held steady at $108 a barrel, after plunging 2.5
percent in the previous session on worries the euro zone's
debt woes may hurt oil demand growth. Brent crude rose 15 cents
to $108.54 at 0240 GMT, after plunging $2.76 to settle at
$108.39 on Wednesday.
U.S. Treasury prices rose modestly on Wednesday in volatile
trading. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 4/32 higher in
price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.18 percent late
Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were up 2/32 to yield 3.17 percent.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,204.00 down 0.22% down 2.60
DJIA FUTURES 11,421.00 down 0.21% down 24.00
NIKKEI 8,679.31 down 1.06% down 93.23
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 457.97 down 2.25% down 0.55
EURO/USD 1.3705 up 0.37% up 0.0051
USD/JPY 76.73 up 0.13% up 0.10
SPOT GOLD $1,616.49 down 1.51% down $4.81
US CRUDE $85.60 down 0.59% down $0.51
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1639% up 0.0090
10-YR BUND YLD 2.0710% up 0.0060
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said
on Wednesday.
Ousted Olympus CEO Michael Woodford widened a push for
regulators to probe the firm, asking Japan's securities watchdog
to look into massive payments to financial advisors, as its
shares slid for a fifth day.
Some potential buyers of Yahoo are balking at the Internet
company's demands for confidentiality that would prevent them
from discussing joint bids, according to several people close to
the situation.
China's financial regulators have asked the world's biggest
audit firms to urgently review their work on U.S.-listed Chinese
companies and give details on information they may have provided
to overseas regulators, two sources told Reuters.
The world's largest daily deals company Groupon is cutting
the size of intitial public offering by as much as a third to
$500 million, sources said on Wednesday, valuing the company at
around $10-$12 billion.
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
The world's biggest food group Nestle on Thursday upped its
sales growth outlook for the year after price hikes and strong
demand in emerging markets helped its underlying sales rise more
than expected in the first nine months of 2011.
Swiss bank UBS' caretaker chief executive Sergio Ermotti has
ruled out a sale or spinoff of the investment bank and is
planning to shrink the investment-banking unit, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
The European Commission has raided banks, including Deutsche
Bank, in a probe into suspected fixing of interbank lending
benchmark Euribor, the third major investigation of the finance
sector by the EU's powerful executive this year.
Nokia is expected to report a rare loss for the third
quarter as the struggling Finnish cellphone giant prepares to
launch its first Windows phones next week.
Leading shareholders in the Home Retail Group have
questioned the position of the company's chief executive Terry
Duddy, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Belgium Deceuninck Q3 Trade
Belgium Mobistar Q3
Finland Fortum Q3
Finland Kone Q3
Finland Konecranes Q3
Finland Nokia Q3
Finland Nordic Aluminium Q3
Finland Outokumpu Q3
France Pernod Ricard Sales
France Remy Cointreau Sales
France Schneider Electric Q3 Sales
France Valeo Q3 Sales
Ireland Cooper Industries Q3
Ireland Dragon Oil Trading
Netherlands Akzo Nobel Q3
Netherlands Nutreco Q3 Trade
Norway Norwegian Air Shuttle Q3
Sweden Ericsson Q3
Sweden Husqvarna Q3
Sweden Kinnevik Q3
Sweden Getinge Q3
Switzerland Actelion Q3
Switzerland BB Biotech Q3
Switzerland Nestle Q3 Sales
United Kingdom Debenhams Final
United Kingdom Anglo American Q3 Trade
United Kingdom African Barrick Gold Q3
United Kingdom Britvic Trading
United Kingdom Cairn Energy Trading
United Kingdom Colt Group Q3 Trade
United Kingdom Petrofac Trading
United Kingdom SABMiller Q2 Trade
TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)
European Central Bank's Governing Council holds its monthly
meeting. No interest rate announcement scheduled.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Deutsche
Bundesbank