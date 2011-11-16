If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW European benchmark indexes are expected to fall on Wednesday, losing ground for the third consecutive session on mounting fears the debt crises in Greece and Italy would spread to Spain and France. Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 0.6 pct lower, Germany's DAX down 0.9 pct and France's CAC-40 0.6 pct lower. Asian shares and the euro fell as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell more than 2 percent. The euro hit a five-week low against both the dollar and the yen as euro zone jitters spurred risk aversion, and stood down 0.7 percent at $1.3437. Gold fell 1 percent as some sought to cover losses in riskier assets, while Brent crude slipped below $112. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,239.50 down 1.16%, down 4.60 DJIA FUTURES 11,917.00 down 0.73%, down 88.00 NIKKEI 8463.16 down 0.92%, down 78.77 MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 472.93, down 2.22%, down 0.74 EURO/USD 1.3446 up 0.68%, up 0.0091 USD/JPY 77.00 up 0.06%, up 0.05 SPOT GOLD $1,764.29, down 0.94%, down $6.71 US CRUDE $98.51 down 0.87%, down $0.86 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0035%, down 0.0430 10-YR BUND YLD 1.7970%, up 0.0320 GLOBAL TOP STORIES The euro zone looks for some respite on Wednesday, with Italy due to unveil a technocrat-led cabinet and a new Greek coalition expected to win a confidence vote, as Europe battles to prevent its debt woes from dragging down the world economy. The Bank of Japan kept monetary settings on hold on Wednesday but toned down its economic assessment and voiced concern about possible fallout from Europe's debt crisis, signalling readiness to ease policy again if the nation's recovery came under threat. What do the International Monetary Fund, Louis Vuitton and Unilever have in common? They are the among a clutch of Westerns institutions to join Weibo, China's most popular microblogging platform operated by Sina Corp, which has quickly become the place to be to promote, lobby and win over a large, important audience. EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS Telecoms and entertainment group Vivendi said it had yet to see an impact from the current economic gloom on its business as it posted higher 9-months profits, driven by fast-growing demand in Brazil and in its video games business. Italian bank UniCredit SpA is abandoning its western European equities sales and trading business, cutting more than a hundred jobs and handing French brokerage Kepler Capital Markets the right to service its clients. Qatar Airways placed a $6.5 billion order for Airbus jets hours after walking away and telling the European giant to go back to basics in a day of high theatre at the Dubai Air Show. TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS Belgium Ackermans en van Haaren Q3 Belgium Agfa Gevaert Q3 France Canal + Q3 France Vivendi Q3 Germany Infineon Technologies Q4 United Kingdom ICAP interim United Kingdom London Stock Exchange Group interim United Kingdom Reed Elsevier trading TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT) 0900 - Italian CPI seen up 0.6 pct on the month in October and up 3.4 pc yy. EU-harmonized CPI is seen up 0.9 pct mm and up 3.8 pct yy. 0930 - The UK October claimant count is forecast to rise by 20,000 after a 17,500 rise the previous month. The ILO unemployment rate for September is forecast at 8.2 pct vs. 8.1 pct previously. 0930 - Forecasts are for weekly average earnings to rise 2.5 pct the three months to September vs. the previous year, while average earnings ex-bonuses are seen rising 1.6 pct in the same period. 1000 - Euro zone October final inflation is forecast to rise 0.3 pct mm and 3.0 pct yy. Inflation ex-food and energy is seen up 0.4 pct on the month and up 1.9 pct yy. 1030 - Bank of England presents its quarterly inflation report, followed by a news conference by members of the Monetary Policy Committee, including Governor Mervyn King. 1330 - U.S. Labor Dept releases October Consumer Price Index (CPI). Economists in a Reuters survey expect CPI to be flat vs. a 0.3 pct rise in September. Excluding volatile food and energy items, CPI is expected to rise 0.1 pct, a repeat of the September increase. 1330 - U.S.Labor Dept issues Real Earnings for October. Economists in a Reuters survey expect an increase of 0.2 pct, repeat of the September rise. 1400 - U.S.Treasury Dept issues net capital flows and foreign treasury purchases for September. In August, net capital inflows were $89.6 billion, and foreign net purchases of U.S. treasuries were $60.1 billion. 1410 - Sweden Riksbank Deputy Governor Karolina Ekholm to participate in Veckans Affarer's exports seminar with the focus on new markets. 1415 - U.S.Federal Reserve releases industrial production and capacity utilization data for October. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.4 pct rise in production and a capacity utilization reading of 77.6 pct. In the September report, production rose 0.2 pct and capacity utilization was 77.4 pct. 1500 - U.S.National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues November housing market index. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 18, a repeat of the October figure. 1600 - Sweden Riksbank First Deputy Governor Svante Oberg to take part in a customer seminar, where he will provide an account of the economic situation. 1615 - U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker participates in "Fed Policy and the Allocation of Credit" panel before the CATO Institute "Monetary Reform in the Wake of Crisis" conference. 1815 - World Bank President Robert Zoellick speaks before the CATO Institute "Monetary Reform in the Wake of Crisis" conference in Washington.

