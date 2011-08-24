If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are set to rise on Wednesday as speculation grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce more quantitative easing this week.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 0.8 percent up, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 are seen 1.1 percent higher.

Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Wednesday it had yet to see an impact on global demand for hotel rooms from recession fears and that second half trends remained supported by a good summer season. This was after Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group, posted a 27.5 percent rise in first-half earnings before interest and taxes to 199 million euros ($280.3 million), in line with market expectations of around 200 million euros.

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a rally fuelled by speculation that the Fed may signal further moves to support the struggling U.S. economy swiftly petered out, while gold rebounded from its sharpest one-day slide in 18 months. Tokyo markets showed a muted reaction to a downgrade of Japanese government debt by ratings agency Moody's, with the yen a touch softer and Japanese government bond futures dipping briefly. Moody's announced shortly before Asian markets opened that it was cutting Japan's credit rating by one notch to Aa3, mirroring an earlier downgrade by rival Standard & Poor's, blaming large budget deficits and a buildup of debt since the global recession of 2009.

The earlier rally was driven by more dismal U.S. economic data, which raised expectations that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will use his speech on Friday at a central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal a fresh monetary offensive to fend off a renewed recession. Last year, Bernanke used the occasion to prepare the ground for the Fed's second round of quantitative easing, a $600 billion bond-buying programme designed to pump cash and confidence into financial markets that became known as "QE2".

Asian shares opened higher but swiftly retreated into negative territory, with Japan's Nikkei share average down 0.2 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5 percent.

The dollar fell slightly versus the yen after Japan unveiled a $100 billion credit line to help companies deal with the impact from a strong yen but shied away from stepping into currency markets. The dollar quickly came off an intraday high of 76.88 yen hit after Moody's cut its rating on Japan's debt. The euro and other risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar were under pressure as Asian bourses failed to track hefty gains made by Wall Street overnight. The euro came within a whisker of $1.4500 before trading down 0.2 percent at $1.4407. Traders cited ongoing concerns that the Greek bailout package may be in jeopardy and about the state of the global economy after weak data out of Germany. The Aussie was trapped between resistance at its 21-day moving average around 1.0554 and support looming around $1.0331, its 200-day moving average.

Brent crude prices steadied above $109 a barrel as investors pinned their hopes on the Fed to inject fresh stimulus measures to boost the world's largest economy. Reduced crude stockpiles in the U.S., uncertainty over when the conflict in Libya will end and a force majeure by Royal Dutch Shell on Bonny Light sweet crude were also supporting sentiment. Shell said on Tuesday it has been forced to shut in its Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports to repair pipeline damage caused by a recent spate of hacksaw attacks. Brent crude was about 18 cents higher at $109.49 as of 0403 GMT, while U.S. crude for October was 27 cents higher at $85.71.

Gold rebounded more than 1 percent after posting its worst drop in 18 months, as risk appetite retreated after Moody's downgraded Japan's debt rating and strong buying interest in Asia's physical market lent support. The sharp drop in prices in the previous session triggered strong buying interest as Asia opened business, sending spot gold up 1.2 percent to $1,851.67 an ounce by 0303 GMT. U.S. gold trimmed early losses to $1,854.80.

U.S. Treasury debt prices ended lower on Tuesday as a rally on Wall Street caused traders to pare bond holdings and erased earlier gains driven by bets the Fed will launch a new stimulus plan to help a flagging economy. Despite the late pullback, traders anticipate solid bidding at Wednesday's $35 billion auction of five-year Treasuries after good demand at a $35 billion two-year note sale on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 11/32 in price for a yield of 2.15 percent on Tuesday, up 4 basis points from late on Monday. The 30-year Treasury bond was down 31/32 to yield 3.48 percent, up 5 basis points on the day.

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

A beleaguered Muammar Gaddafi vowed on Wednesday to fight on to death or victory after rebels forced him to abandon his Tripoli stronghold in what appeared to be a decisive blow against the Libyan leader's 42-year rule.

Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Japan's government debt by one notch to Aa3 on Wednesday, blaming a build-up of debt since the 2009 global recession and revolving-door political leadership that has hampered effective economic strategies.

Japan's government on Wednesday unveiled a $100 billion credit line to prompt companies to invest overseas and said it will boost monitoring of financial institutions' currency positions, in a package of steps to deal with the yen's strength.

Samsung Electronics unveiled on Wednesday four new smartphone models under its flagship Galaxy line to expand it to the mid to low-end segment and grow in emerging markets, as bigger rival Apple prepares a cheaper version of the iPhone 4.

China COSCO Holdings, the country's top shipping conglomerate, sought to reassure investors that negotiations with shipowners over unpaid bills would be resolved and its business remained strong.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

Australia's Macarthur Coal, facing a $5 billion takeover offer, is in talks on potential counteroffers, it said on Wednesday, after meeting forecasts for a slight increase in annual operating profit.

Global commodities trader Glencore International on Wednesday offered about A$268 million ($281 million) to acquire the 26.56 percent it does not already own in Australia's no. 2 nickel Minara Resources.

Brewer Heineken posted profit below expectations as stronger emerging markets were offset by a weaker performance in Europe and the United States.

Vopak, the world's largest independent storage tank operator, said it was seeing strong demand for its oil and chemical storage services as it stuck to its previously lowered 2011 outlook on Wednesday.

Macquarie Group's Canadian wealth management unit said on Tuesday it has poached a team of financial advisers that manages almost C$224 million ($226 million) in assets from HSBC's Canadian brokerage in Calgary.

