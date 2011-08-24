If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email
MARKET VIEW
European shares are set to rise on Wednesday as speculation
grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce more
quantitative easing this week.
Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 0.8 percent up,
while Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 are seen 1.1 percent
higher.
Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Wednesday it
had yet to see an impact on global demand for hotel rooms from
recession fears and that second half trends remained supported
by a good summer season. This was after Accor, the world's
fourth-largest hotel group, posted a 27.5 percent rise in
first-half earnings before interest and taxes to 199 million
euros ($280.3 million), in line with market expectations of
around 200 million euros.
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a rally fuelled by
speculation that the Fed may signal further moves to support the
struggling U.S. economy swiftly petered out, while gold
rebounded from its sharpest one-day slide in 18 months. Tokyo
markets showed a muted reaction to a downgrade of Japanese
government debt by ratings agency Moody's, with the yen a touch
softer and Japanese government bond futures dipping briefly.
Moody's announced shortly before Asian markets opened that it
was cutting Japan's credit rating by one notch to Aa3, mirroring
an earlier downgrade by rival Standard & Poor's, blaming large
budget deficits and a buildup of debt since the global recession
of 2009.
The earlier rally was driven by more dismal U.S. economic
data, which raised expectations that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
will use his speech on Friday at a central bankers' conference
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal a fresh monetary offensive
to fend off a renewed recession. Last year, Bernanke used the
occasion to prepare the ground for the Fed's second round of
quantitative easing, a $600 billion bond-buying programme
designed to pump cash and confidence into financial markets that
became known as "QE2".
Asian shares opened higher but swiftly retreated into
negative territory, with Japan's Nikkei share average down 0.2
percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan lost 0.5 percent.
The dollar fell slightly versus the yen after Japan unveiled
a $100 billion credit line to help companies deal with the
impact from a strong yen but shied away from stepping into
currency markets. The dollar quickly came off an intraday high
of 76.88 yen hit after Moody's cut its rating on Japan's debt.
The euro and other risk-sensitive currencies such as the
Australian dollar were under pressure as Asian bourses failed to
track hefty gains made by Wall Street overnight. The euro came
within a whisker of $1.4500 before trading down 0.2 percent at
$1.4407. Traders cited ongoing concerns that the Greek bailout
package may be in jeopardy and about the state of the global
economy after weak data out of Germany. The Aussie was trapped
between resistance at its 21-day moving average around 1.0554
and support looming around $1.0331, its 200-day moving average.
Brent crude prices steadied above $109 a barrel as investors
pinned their hopes on the Fed to inject fresh stimulus measures
to boost the world's largest economy. Reduced crude stockpiles
in the U.S., uncertainty over when the conflict in Libya will
end and a force majeure by Royal Dutch Shell on Bonny Light
sweet crude were also supporting sentiment. Shell said on
Tuesday it has been forced to shut in its Nigerian Bonny Light
crude exports to repair pipeline damage caused by a recent spate
of hacksaw attacks. Brent crude was about 18 cents higher at
$109.49 as of 0403 GMT, while U.S. crude for October was 27
cents higher at $85.71.
Gold rebounded more than 1 percent after posting its worst
drop in 18 months, as risk appetite retreated after Moody's
downgraded Japan's debt rating and strong buying interest in
Asia's physical market lent support. The sharp drop in prices in
the previous session triggered strong buying interest as Asia
opened business, sending spot gold up 1.2 percent to $1,851.67
an ounce by 0303 GMT. U.S. gold trimmed early losses to
$1,854.80.
U.S. Treasury debt prices ended lower on Tuesday as a rally
on Wall Street caused traders to pare bond holdings and erased
earlier gains driven by bets the Fed will launch a new stimulus
plan to help a flagging economy. Despite the late pullback,
traders anticipate solid bidding at Wednesday's $35 billion
auction of five-year Treasuries after good demand at a $35
billion two-year note sale on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes were last down 11/32 in price for a yield of 2.15
percent on Tuesday, up 4 basis points from late on Monday. The
30-year Treasury bond was down 31/32 to yield 3.48 percent, up 5
basis points on the day.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,150.40 down 0.73% down 8.40
DJIA FUTURES 11,069.00 down 1.00% down 11.00
NIKKEI 8,681.37 down 0.59% down 51.64
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 493.50 down 0.40% down 1.98
EURO/USD 1.4419 up 0.10% up 0.0015
USD/JPY 76.66 up 0.06% up 0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,845.19 up 0.85% up $5.54
US CRUDE $85.41 down 0.04% down $0.03
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1285% down 0.0280
10-YR BUND YLD 2.1080% down 0.0060
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
A beleaguered Muammar Gaddafi vowed on Wednesday to fight on
to death or victory after rebels forced him to abandon his
Tripoli stronghold in what appeared to be a decisive blow
against the Libyan leader's 42-year rule.
Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Japan's
government debt by one notch to Aa3 on Wednesday, blaming a
build-up of debt since the 2009 global recession and
revolving-door political leadership that has hampered effective
economic strategies.
Japan's government on Wednesday unveiled a $100 billion
credit line to prompt companies to invest overseas and said it
will boost monitoring of financial institutions' currency
positions, in a package of steps to deal with the yen's
strength.
Samsung Electronics unveiled on Wednesday four new
smartphone models under its flagship Galaxy line to expand it to
the mid to low-end segment and grow in emerging markets, as
bigger rival Apple prepares a cheaper version of the iPhone 4.
China COSCO Holdings, the country's top shipping
conglomerate, sought to reassure investors that negotiations
with shipowners over unpaid bills would be resolved and its
business remained strong.
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
Australia's Macarthur Coal, facing a $5 billion takeover
offer, is in talks on potential counteroffers, it said on
Wednesday, after meeting forecasts for a slight increase in
annual operating profit.
Global commodities trader Glencore International on
Wednesday offered about A$268 million ($281 million) to acquire
the 26.56 percent it does not already own in Australia's no. 2
nickel Minara Resources.
Brewer Heineken posted profit below expectations as stronger
emerging markets were offset by a weaker performance in Europe
and the United States.
Vopak, the world's largest independent storage tank
operator, said it was seeing strong demand for its oil and
chemical storage services as it stuck to its previously lowered
2011 outlook on Wednesday.
Macquarie Group's Canadian wealth management unit said on
Tuesday it has poached a team of financial advisers that manages
almost C$224 million ($226 million) in assets from HSBC's
Canadian brokerage in Calgary.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Belgium Ageas H1
Belgium Agfa Q2
France Accor Q2
Luxembourg RTL Group Interim
Netherlands Heineken Interim
Netherlands Vopak H1
United Kingdom Admiral Group Interim
