MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to open mixed on Wednesday, with investors staying cautious ahead of key economic releases this week to see if the economic picture might prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce stimulus measures at its next meeting.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening flat to 5 points lower, Germany's DAX up 14 points, and France's CAC-40 up 12-14 points.

Europe's largest retailer Carrefour finally ditched a goal to grow full-year profits amid an increasingly gloomy economic climate and now expects full-year operating profit to decline by around 15 percent this year. It also unveiled on Wednesday a stimulus plan for its French business, whose poor performance was largely responsible for a well-flagged 22 percent slump in first-half profits.

Asian stocks edged higher and were poised to end a volatile month on a mildly stronger note, while the dollar struggled on heightened expectations that the U.S. Fed would do more to stimulate the economy.

Minutes of the Fed's early August meeting released on Tuesday showed policymakers discussed a range of unusual tools they could use to help the economy, with some actually pressuring for bold new steps to shore up a flagging recovery. This added to expectations the Fed may spring into action at the next meeting in September.

The MSCI index of Asian stocks outside Japan is down 9.8 percent so far this month and set for its worst monthly drop since May last year. The index is up 8.5 percent since the Aug 9 low. MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was up 0.3 percent with benchmark indices in Hong Kong and South Korea up 0.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei was trading flat at 8,952.6 on profit-taking after four straight gaining sessions.

Investors will be looking at U.S. non-manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. jobs data later this week. A Reuters poll showed economist forecast U.S. non-farm payrolls rising 80,000 in August with unemployment staying at 9.1 percent.

Renewed concerns about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis weighed on the euro, while the dollar also struggled after minutes of the Fed's August 9 meeting bolstered expectations for more stimulus. The euro remained under pressure after lukewarm demand at an Italian bond auction threatened to push the euro zone's third biggest economy back to the centre of the region's debt crisis. Adding to the gloom, data showed euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in August and a dispute over Finland's demand for collateral in exchange for bailout loans to Greece continued to fester. The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.4432, staying weak after dipping 0.5 percent on Tuesday. The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.59 yen.

Brent crude hovered near $114 a barrel after posting six days of gains on expectations the U.S. will act again to try to stimulate its economy and boost fuel demand. Brent crude was down 5 cents at $113.97 by 0218 GMT, after settling at a four-week high of $114.02. U.S. crude fell 39 cents to $88.51 a barrel, snapping four days of gains.

Spot gold edged lower as investors waited for more clues to economic conditions and watched to see if the U.S. Fed would deploy more stimulus measures, but the metal is poised for its biggest monthly gain since Nov. 2009. Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,833.29 an ounce by 0254 GMT, headed for a monthly rise of 13 percent, its strongest gain since November 2009. It has risen nearly 30 percent so far this year, close to the gain for all of 2010.

U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Tuesday as a slump in consumer confidence fueled bets for more stimulus from the Fed, pushing bond yields closer to record lows set earlier this month. Purchases for month-end changes of portfolio benchmarks also lifted bond prices, as did comments by a top Fed official about the need for further policy measures to cut unemployment. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday traded 19/32 higher in price to yield 2.19 percent, down 7 basis points from late Monday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,206.50 up 0.14% up 1.70

DJIA FUTURES 11,510.00 up 0.23% up 27.00

NIKKEI 8,934.27 down 0.22% down 19.63

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 508.74 up 0.80% up 4.04

EURO/USD 1.4428 up 0.07% up 0.0010

USD/JPY 76.54 up 0.24% up 0.19

SPOT GOLD $1,834.66 down 0.14% down $2.54

US CRUDE $88.59 down 0.35% down $0.31

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1671% down 0.0070

10-YR BUND YLD 2.1475% up 0.0020

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

The U.S. central bank in early August discussed a range of unusual tools it could use to help the economy, with some officials pressing for bold new steps to shore up a flagging recovery.

President Barack Obama said on Tuesday there were a range of policy options available that could create up to a million new U.S. jobs, in remarks ahead of a major economic speech that he will deliver next week.

Japanese factory output rose less than forecast in July and companies expect production to dip next month in a sign the surging yen and slowing global growth are weighing on the recovery in the export-reliant economy.

Top Bank of America lawyers knew as early as January that American International Group was prepared to sue the bank for more than $10 billion, seven months before the lawsuit was filed, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Loyal followers of Muammar Gaddafi are refusing to surrender to those who have forced him into hiding, raising the prospect of new fighting in Libya when an ultimatum expires after this week's Eid holiday.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

U.S. oil company Exxon and state-owned Russian peer Rosneft are to develop oil and gas reserves in the Russian Arctic jointly, opening up one of the last unconquered drilling frontiers to the global industry No.1.

The asset management arm of Edmond De Rothschild Group, owned by the Rothschild Family, said it had bought more than 5 percent of China CYTS Tours Holdings, worth $54 million at current value, and plans to increase its stake over the next 12 months.

Denmark's biggest banking group, Danske Bank, said on Tuesday a rumour of a large trading loss at its Danske Markets unit was unfounded and the unit has been profitable in the third quarter.

Bloomberg lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Swatch Group that accused the news service of secretly recording an earnings conference call with securities analysts and giving a transcript to clients.

English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United's $1 billion initial public offering in Singapore will use a two-tier share structure, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Austria Strabag Q2

Belgium RHJ International Q2

France ADP H1

France Bourbon Q2

France Carrefour Q2

France Eiffage H1

France Eurazeo Q2

France Hermes International Q2

France Lagardere Q2

France Maurel & Prom Q2

France Vivendi H1

France Wendel H1

Germany Bertelsmann Interim

Greece Intralot Q2

Greece Hellenic Petroleum Q2

Greece Piraeus Bank Q2

Ireland Grafton Group Interim

Ireland Irish Life & Permanent Interim

Netherlands Swedish Automobile Q2

Poland Bogdanka Q2

Poland Cyfrowy Q2

Poland PGE H1

Poland PGNiG Q2

Portugal Banif Q2

Portugal Portugal Telecom Q2

Russia LUKOIL Q2 U.S. GAAP results

TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)

0600 - Germany retail sales for July mm, expected to fall 1.6 pct vs. 6.3 pct increase. Retail sales yy seen down 1.9 pct vs. 1.0 pct drop