If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email
direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please
register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r
MARKET VIEW
European shares are expected to rise on Tuesday, bouncing back
from the previous session's sharp sell-off, but gains could be
limited by simmering fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
Spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 0.8 pct,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to both start 0.9 pct higher.
Asian shares edged down as fears about the ability of
politicians on either side of the Atlantic to tackle huge debt
burdens sapped investors' confidence in the outlook for Western
economies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell
0.3 percent, putting it in negative territory for the sixth
successive session. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 percent, pointing
to a modest rebound on Wall Street.
The euro was steady around $1.35 and the dollar held firm after
jumping on Monday. Ironically, the U.S. currency has been
boosted by the debt worries because it remains investors'
preferred safe haven in times of market volatility. Oil steadied
after the United States, Britain and Canada announced new
sanctions against Iran's energy and financial sectors,
ratcheting up pressure on OPEC's second largest producer to end
its nuclear programme.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,195.80 up 0.45%, up 5.30
DJIA FUTURES 11,553.00 up 0.26%, up 30.00
NIKKEI 8,314.74 down 0.40%, down -33.53
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 453.62 down 0.28%, down 1.29
EURO/USD 1.3489 up 0.05%, up 0.0006
USD/JPY 77.04 down 0.13%, down 0.10
SPOT GOLD $1681.69 up 0.19%, up $3.19
US CRUDE $97.08 up 0.17%, up $0.16
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9714% up 0.0070
10-YR BUND YLD 1.9110% up 0.0300
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe
despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives
committed to austerity, adding to pressure on the European
Central Bank to act more decisively.
Rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's said there will be
no immediate downgrade of their credit ratings on the United
States due to the failure of a congressional "super committee"
to reach an agreement on debt reduction.
KKR & Co and Japanese trading house Itochu Corp have joined
forces in a roughly $7 billion bid for U.S. oil and gas group
Samson Investment Co, in a rare link-up between a major private
equity firm and a Japanese company..
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
Security firms led by G4S are providing armed guards to ships
sailing pirate-infested Somali waters, with one start-up kitting
out a gunboat to lead World War II style convoys, as shipowners
step up their response to constant attacks.
Lloyds Banking Group announced a back-up plan on Monday in case
its absent chief executive does not return from sick leave soon,
and plugged another gap in its power vacuum by hiring a new
finance director.
The European Union's executive will propose new rules for bank
fees after failing to persuade the industry to make its charges
more transparent, a spokeswoman for the EU official in charge of
regulating finance said on Monday.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
France Zodiac Aerospace Final
UK De La Rue Interim
UK Intermediate Capital Group Interim
UK Mitchells And Butlers Prelim.
UK Enterprise Inns Plc Prelim.
UK Halma Interim
UK Homeserve Interim
TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)
0930 - UK public borrowing for October. Public sector net
borrowing excluding public sector interventions are expected to
come in at 6.8 billion pounds vs. 14.138 billion pounds In
September.
1245 - ICSC/Goldman Sachs weekly U.S. chain store sales for the
week to Nov. 19. In the
previous week, sales rose 0.3 percent.
1330 - Norwegian central bank Governor Oystein Olsen speaks to
The Norwegian United Federation of Trade Unions in Jevnaker.
1330 - U.S. preliminary (second) estimate of Q3 GDP. Economists
in a Reuters survey forecast a 2.5 pct annualized rate of
growth, a repeat of the advance (first) Q3 estimate.
1330 - U.S. preliminary Q3 corporate profits. Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a rise of 3.5 pct, vs. a 4.3 pct rise the
revised Q2 report.
1700 - ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene to give speech in
Brussels on the Belgian banking sector.
N/A - ECB Governing Council members Ewald Nowotny and Erkki
Liikanen and Bank of Russia First Deputy Chairman Alexey
Ulyukaev speak at an event in Vienna on banking integration.
N/A - Greek PM Lucas Papademos meets Eurogroup's Jean-Claude
Juncker in Luxembourg.
N/A - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin speaks at a
conference in Paris on international capital.
1815 - U.S.Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President
Narayana Kocherlakota speaks on "Looking Back at Three Years of
Federal Reserve Actions" before the CFA Winnipeg.
If you would like to receive Morning News Call - EMEA by
email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please
register at: http r.reuters.com/zaj49r
For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving
news for the trading day
- type US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Reuters desktop
user
- type RT/US/MNC in a news browser you are Thomson desktop
user
For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving
news for the trading day
- type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Reuters desktop
user
- type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser you are Thomson desktop
user
For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview
to the next trading day
- type DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Reuters desktop
user
- type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are Thomson
desktop user
For an index of our newsletters click on