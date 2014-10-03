Oct 3 London-based specialist asset management firm NewSmith LLP said it appointed Charles Hopkinson Woolley the head of alternatives and product.

Woolley will guide the company's alternative investment strategies for investors in Europe, the United States and Japan, NewSmith said in a statement.

Woolley, who joins from hedge fund Tyrus Capital, has earlier worked at Deephaven Capital Management, Deutsche Bank and Cazenove. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)