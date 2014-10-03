BRIEF-Tonix pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
Oct 3 London-based specialist asset management firm NewSmith LLP said it appointed Charles Hopkinson Woolley the head of alternatives and product.
Woolley will guide the company's alternative investment strategies for investors in Europe, the United States and Japan, NewSmith said in a statement.
Woolley, who joins from hedge fund Tyrus Capital, has earlier worked at Deephaven Capital Management, Deutsche Bank and Cazenove. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazil awarded three European groups on Thursday the rights to operate four airports, drawing nearly double the minimum bids at an auction that underscored investors' appetite for a new wave of privatizations under President Michel Temer.