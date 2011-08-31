(In Aug 30 item, corrects company name in paragraphs 1,4)

* BMO Capital Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets to underwrite IPO

* Expects to list shares on NYSE under the symbol 'NSE'

Aug 30 New Source Energy Corp, which develops onshore oil and natural gas projects, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said BMO Capital Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets would underwrite the offering.

The Oklahoma-based company expects to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NSE."

New Source expects to use a part of the proceeds to repay debt and fund acquisitions.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)