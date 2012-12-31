Dec 31 New Source Energy Partners LP on Monday
filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $106.3 million in an
initial public offering of its common units.
The company named Baird, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel, BMO Capital
Markets and Oppenheimer & Co as lead underwriters for the
offering. ()
New Source Energy Partners was formed in October by New
Source Energy Corp to own and acquire oil and natural gas
properties in the United States.
New Source Energy Partners said it intends to list its common
units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NSLP."
The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
did not reveal how many units the company planned to sell or
their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.