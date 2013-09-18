Sept 18 NewStar Financial Inc, a commercial finance company backed by private-equity firms Corsair Capital LLC and Capital Z Partners Management LLC, is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of the company closed up 13 percent on the Nasdaq at $17.76 on Wednesday.

Boston-based NewStar Financial, which provides debt financing solutions to middle-market businesses and commercial real estate borrowers, is working with Credit Suisse Group AG to solicit offers, Bloomberg said, citing a source. ()

NewStar Financial and Credit Suisse could not be immediately reached for comments by Reuters.