Sept 18 NewStar Financial Inc, a
commercial finance company backed by private-equity firms
Corsair Capital LLC and Capital Z Partners Management LLC, is
exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
Shares of the company closed up 13 percent on the Nasdaq at
$17.76 on Wednesday.
Boston-based NewStar Financial, which provides debt
financing solutions to middle-market businesses and commercial
real estate borrowers, is working with Credit Suisse Group AG to
solicit offers, Bloomberg said, citing a source. ()
NewStar Financial and Credit Suisse could not be immediately
reached for comments by Reuters.