LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - The Romanian government stunned the
Bucharest market last week as privatisation target
Hidroelectrica was declared insolvent, in a move that puts the
rest of the privatisation programme into doubt.
The energy company had been scheduled to list in Bucharest
later this year to raise up to 450m euros, but the company
applied for insolvency last Tuesday in what people involved
described as a bid to tear up existing contracts and restructure
its tariff regime. Remus Vulpescu, the chairman of the board, is
a former barrister and expert in insolvency law.
The strategy is a risky bid to change a tariff regime that
effectively used the state-owned power firm to provide subsidies
to major companies, including aluminium producer Alro and
ArcelorMittal's local unit.
"It's a very drastic nuclear option, and our shareholders
are not happy with it," said Greg Konieczny, who manages the
restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea, which owns 20% of
Hidroelectrica. "The government has to be careful not to go the
Hungarian way and scare everyone out of the country."
The Bucharest court that declared the company insolvent last
Wednesday said that Hidroelectrica must still honour all
contracts, unless it can show that contracts were not signed in
conditions of legality, efficiency and transparency.
WATERLOGGED
The hydro-power unit was the first of four privatisation
deals planned for this year, with Fondul Proprietatea, Transgaz
and Romgaz set to follow. The state had been hoping to raise
350m-450m euros from Hidroelectrica's IPO, led by Citigroup,
Societe Generale, BRD and SSIF.
It could now take until 2014 for the deal to be viable
again, one local banker said.
Three bankers mandated on the Romanian privatisations told
IFR that the whole privatisation programme was now at risk.
"We just have to hope that Vulpescu knows what he is doing,"
said one banker focused on the region. "And who knows - maybe it
will pay off and will make the asset more attractive in the
future."
Hidroelectrica, which operates one of the largest
hydro-power plants in Europe, has seen its business hit by
drought and by last year's European Commission investigation
into its complex and punitive tariff regime.
The company should be Romania's most valuable firm, given
the quality of the assets in its portfolio - instead it is among
the least profitable in the energy sector, the local banker
said.
The insolvency also means that key shareholder Fondul
Proprietatea had to write down the entire value of its
stake in Hidroelectrica - a fifth of its previous net asset
value - and will struggle to go ahead with a planned 1bn
follow-on deal in Warsaw (see Equities for more).
Apart from this, the move calls into question the Romanian
state's managerial capacity and will make it very difficult for
other privatisation targets to attract international investment,
one CEE-focused ECM banker said.
The government had been scheduled this year to sell a 15%
stake in natural gas distributor Transgaz and launch the
200m-300m euros IPO of natural gas unit Romgaz. Romania is still
under pressure from the IMF to go ahead with the privatisation
programme, and one local analyst still believes that Transgaz
will complete in September and Romgaz towards the end of the
year.
However, even if the transactions arrive, investors now have
an excuse to trim valuations.
