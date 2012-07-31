NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - Investor thirst for yield is creating strong momentum in the auto asset-backed securitisation (ABS) market, allowing top automakers to register records for the lowest ever yields.

Just two weeks after Honda set the record for the lowest yields since June 2007, Japanese auto-maker Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday beat that milestone with its latest US$1.4bn auto-receivables securitisation deal and set a record for lowest-ever yields.

"The US ABS market has tremendous momentum at the moment which we expect will continue into the fall," said Gerald Keefe, head of securitised products at Citigroup which was structuring lead on the Nissan Auto ABS deal.

"Market pricing dynamics are being driven by sheer demand for quality paper which is easily exceeding supply. Investors seeking a pickup relative to Treasuries are increasingly drawn to ABS, with its strong underlying asset performance and conservative capital structures."

The rising investor interest in auto ABS this year was a clear signal that the market was well and truly ready for a busy next few months, he said.

"There are multiple issuers looking to do trades in August and after that September is expected to be a heavy issuance month as well, so we are looking at a very busy end to the summer," he said.

Bankers said the market was expecting a variety of issuers with esoteric underlyings to tap the market in coming weeks.

Nissan Auto's trade came via Nissan Auto Receivables Owner Trust (NAROT 2012-B) and featured four senior tranches.

The Triple A tranches calculated together had an average life of 1.49 years and the duration weighted average spread across them was 0.0302%.

The duration weighted average yield was 0.481%. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were joint books on the trade.

The Honda trade done via Honda Auto Receivables Owner Trust on July 17 featured an average life of 1.4 years across its three Triple A rated tranches and a duration weighted spread of 0.0685% and a duration weighted average yield of 0.559%.

Over 50 investors participated in the Nissan trade, reflecting broad and deep investor interest.

The tight pricing on Nissan's trade was the third time a new record for the lowest yields was set in the last three weeks, showing how demand for the product was increasing rapidly as the search for yield continues.

Some of the momentum for the US auto ABS market is being driven by demand spilling over from the US bond market, where investment grade issuers are setting new low-coupon records on an almost daily basis. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Ciara Linnane)