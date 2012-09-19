* Baba Shetty, Hill Holliday executive, joins Newsweek Daily
Beast
* Succeeds Stephen Colvin, who is joining Lerer Ventures
Sept 19 Newsweek Daily Beast has named
advertising executive Baba Shetty as its next chief executive
officer, the news operation backed by IAC/InterActive Corp
said on Wednesday.
Shetty, who was most recently chief strategy and media
officer at the Boston-based agency Hill Holliday, replaces
Stephen Colvin, who joined the company in 2009 and was
instrumental in expanding the Daily Beast website founded by
former New Yorker and Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown.
Colvin is joining New York based venture capital firm Lerer
Ventures as an executive-in-residence.
Shetty, who reports to Brown, joins Newsweek Daily Beast as
it prepares to change gears and possibly ditch its print
magazine.
IAC's Barry Diller said he was contemplating taking the
Newsweek brand to a digital-only format similar to its sister
title Daily Beast because of the cost of printing a weekly. [ID:
nL2E8IP3HW]
Diller and the late billionaire stereo magnate Sidney Harman
merged the Daily Beast and Newsweek - which Harman bought from
the Washington Post Co for $1 - in 2010.
In July, the family of Harman, who died in 2011, stopped
investing in the joint venture, leaving IAC with the controlling
stake.
IAC shares were up 0.8 percent at $52.20 in morning trading.