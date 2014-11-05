Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 New Venturetec AG :
* Says fiscal year net asset value per share decreased from $14.01 to $9.93 which equals a decrease of 29.1 pct
* Closed fiscal year 2013/14, ended Sept. 30, with loss of $20,639,722, compared to a gain of $16,857,382 in fiscal year 2012/13
* Says main reason for loss was decrease of the quoted share price of Osiris Therapeutics and write down on the investment in mPortal
* Will propose creation of up to 15,000,000 Swiss francs of authorized capital by issuing 2,500,000 common shares at a par value of 6.00 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/10kUdZR Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.