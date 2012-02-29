HONG KONG Feb 29 New World Development
announced a changing of the guard on Wednesday, with
founder Cheng Yu-tung retiring from his position at the top of
the property developer, making way for his eldest son, Henry
Cheng Kar-shun.
The elder Cheng, 86 and ranked Hong Kong's fourth-richest
tycoon by Forbes magazine, is relinquishing his posts as
chairman and executive director of New World Development as of
March 1, with Henry Cheng, 65, assuming the titles. Cheng
Yu-tung, who worked at New World for 40 years, will stay on as
chairman emeritus, in an unpaid role, the company said in a
filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The company on Wednesday reported an underlying profit of
HK$2.8 billion for the second half of 2011, slightly higher than
expected.
Henry Cheng's son Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, 32, an executive
director who has spearheaded the company's push into shopping
malls in mainland China, took up the added position of joint
general manager. His sister Sonia Cheng Chi-man, 31, who heads
the company's hotel operations as chief executive of New World
Hospitality, was promoted to executive director.
Adrian Cheng's co-joint general manager is Chen Guanzhan,
52, the company stated.
With a net worth of $15 billion, Cheng Yu-tung was the
biggest gainer among Hong Kong's tycoons last year in the Forbes
rankings, thanks to the initial public offering of Chow Tai Fook
Jewellery, which offset a 50 percent plunge in the
value of the developer last year.
Only Cheung Kong (Holdings) founder Li Ka-shing,
Henderson Land Development head Lee Shau-kee and the
Kwok brothers who control Sun Hung Kai Properties
have greater fortunes than Cheng, according to Forbes.
With most of Hong Kong's property magnates in their
eighties, the companies are frequently quizzed over their
succession plans, with analysts suggesting the often self-made
men find it hard to turn over control.
New World shares were trading down 0.75 percent as the
afternoon session began in Hong Kong, slightly below a 0.46 drop
in the Hang Seng Property and Construction index after
reporting earnings and announcing the changes.
