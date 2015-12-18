* Says could remain cash flow negative for several years
* Needs to further cut costs, secure liquidity
* Evaluating options on low-potential mines
* Government has so far rejected company's aid plans
By Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Dec 18 Czech coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) must secure substantial new
funds and achieve further cost reductions, possibly including
the closure of some mines, as it adjusts to low coal prices, it
said on Friday.
NWR, which operates four coking and thermal coal mines, has
sought state aid, but has been rebuked by the government, which
said it would only do a deal to help miners, not shareholders.
The company went through a debt and equity restructuring in
2014 but has struggled to generate cash as coking coal prices
remain just half of what they were in 2011.
NWR said it had cut costs by 42 percent in the past three
years, but despite this it was still cash flow negative, could
remain so for several years and will need to refinance debt.
"Absent a significant and near-term increase in coal prices,
the group will need to reduce costs yet further and to secure
substantial additional liquidity," NWR said.
"Also, while a number of the group's mines clearly have
potential, some do not ... NWR is evaluating its options for
those low-potential mines."
NWR said the closure of its Paskov and Lazy mines was
inevitable without stakeholder support, and estimated closure
costs at between 85 million euros ($92 million)and 100 million.
It said it was in discussions with stakeholders to secure a
portfolio of cash-generating mines and a capital structure to
withstand an extended period of low coal prices.
In illustrative projections, which NWR said were a basis for
discussions with stakeholders, not targets or forecasts, it saw
production down to 4.8 million tonnes by 2020. By comparison, it
is due to mine nearly 8 million tonnes in 2015.
Its projections assumed a rise in prices from 2018 and that
it will post positive core earnings or EBITDA that year.
When it floated in 2008, NWR was valued at 3.5 billion
pounds, but it has seen its market capitalisation drop to just
20 million. The yield on its 300 million euro senior secured
notes due in 2020 has jumped to 53.21 percent
from 39.38 percent on Nov. 16.
The group had 57 million euros in cash at the end of the
third quarter.
($1 = 0.9228 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)