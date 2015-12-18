* Says could remain cash flow negative for several years

* Needs to further cut costs, secure liquidity

* Evaluating options on low-potential mines

* Government has so far rejected company's aid plans

By Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, Dec 18 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) must secure substantial new funds and achieve further cost reductions, possibly including the closure of some mines, as it adjusts to low coal prices, it said on Friday.

NWR, which operates four coking and thermal coal mines, has sought state aid, but has been rebuked by the government, which said it would only do a deal to help miners, not shareholders.

The company went through a debt and equity restructuring in 2014 but has struggled to generate cash as coking coal prices remain just half of what they were in 2011.

NWR said it had cut costs by 42 percent in the past three years, but despite this it was still cash flow negative, could remain so for several years and will need to refinance debt.

"Absent a significant and near-term increase in coal prices, the group will need to reduce costs yet further and to secure substantial additional liquidity," NWR said.

"Also, while a number of the group's mines clearly have potential, some do not ... NWR is evaluating its options for those low-potential mines."

NWR said the closure of its Paskov and Lazy mines was inevitable without stakeholder support, and estimated closure costs at between 85 million euros ($92 million)and 100 million.

It said it was in discussions with stakeholders to secure a portfolio of cash-generating mines and a capital structure to withstand an extended period of low coal prices.

In illustrative projections, which NWR said were a basis for discussions with stakeholders, not targets or forecasts, it saw production down to 4.8 million tonnes by 2020. By comparison, it is due to mine nearly 8 million tonnes in 2015.

Its projections assumed a rise in prices from 2018 and that it will post positive core earnings or EBITDA that year.

When it floated in 2008, NWR was valued at 3.5 billion pounds, but it has seen its market capitalisation drop to just 20 million. The yield on its 300 million euro senior secured notes due in 2020 has jumped to 53.21 percent from 39.38 percent on Nov. 16.

The group had 57 million euros in cash at the end of the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)