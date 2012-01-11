HONG KONG Jan 11 Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd has bought a stake of about 1.6 percent in property developer New World Development in the open market for HK$501 million ($64.51 million), sending the shares to their highest in nearly two months.

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, controlled by billionaire tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, had on Jan. 5 bought 75.37 million New World shares at HK$6.65 each, raising its stake in the developer to 42.11 percent from 40.51 percent, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

Shares of New World rose 2.3 percent on Wednesday morning to HK$7 by 0155 GMT to their highest since Nov. 18, outperforming a 0.26 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Cheng also controls jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, which raised $2.02 billion in its initial public offering in December.

