Fitch Affirms Christian Savings at 'B+'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo