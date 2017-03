Oct 8 New World Oil & Gas

* NP have not received required funding from Al Maram by agreed deadline of Oct 7, 2014 to be in a position to proceed with subscription

* Discussing with NP closing of a subscription on an accelerated basis due to failure of Al Maram Group to perform its obligations

* NP continues to fund running costs of company from funds held in an escrow account controlled by company