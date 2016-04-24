PRAGUE, April 24 The main shareholders and creditors of troubled Czech coal miner New World Resources have offered to sell the OKD unit to the Czech government, a spokesman for the owners said on Sunday.

The AHG group which holds about 60 percent of voting rights and 65 percent of NWR's debt has offered to sell the unit for less than 150 million euros, adjusted for debt the company owes to bondholders, AHG said in a statement.

"(Industry Minister Jan) Mladek and (Finance Minister Andrej) Babis have received the proposal to sell OKD on Thursday, April 21," AHG spokesman Roman Parik said in the emailed statement.

"The investors offered the government (to sell) OKD adjusted for its debt owed to bondholders, for less than 150 million euros. This offer means that bondholders would write off debt worth more than 400 million euros. The government has not responded to this proposal so far."

AHG, which includes global asset managers Ashmore Investment Management Limited, Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management Limited, has been in talks with the government to avert bankruptcy of the firm which employs about 13,000 people. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams)