PRAGUE, April 24 The main shareholders and
creditors of troubled Czech coal miner New World Resources
have offered to sell the OKD unit to the
Czech government, a spokesman for the owners said on Sunday.
The AHG group which holds about 60 percent of voting rights
and 65 percent of NWR's debt has offered to sell the unit for
less than 150 million euros, adjusted for debt the company owes
to bondholders, AHG said in a statement.
"(Industry Minister Jan) Mladek and (Finance Minister
Andrej) Babis have received the proposal to sell OKD on
Thursday, April 21," AHG spokesman Roman Parik said in the
emailed statement.
"The investors offered the government (to sell) OKD adjusted
for its debt owed to bondholders, for less than 150 million
euros. This offer means that bondholders would write off debt
worth more than 400 million euros. The government has not
responded to this proposal so far."
AHG, which includes global asset managers Ashmore Investment
Management Limited, Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G
Investment Management Limited, has been in talks with the
government to avert bankruptcy of the firm which employs about
13,000 people.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams)