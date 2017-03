March 28 (Reuters) -

* New world resources plc fatality at karvina mine

* New world resources plc - announce a fatality at Karviná mine of OKD, A.S. ('OKD'), its czech mining subsidiary on Thursday 27 March

* New world resources plc - investigative committee is now conducting an enquiry into accident

* New world resources -investigative committee comprising members of district mining authority in ostrava, Karviná mine management, okd management, okd trade unions representatives, and police of czech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: